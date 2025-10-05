Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Protsiv, Kyiv region. A man born in 1988 and two children born in 2018 and 2019 died.
In the village of Protsiv, Kyiv region, a man and two children died in a house fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region.
Details
On October 5, at 02:42, the operational dispatch service of Boryspil district received a report about a fire in the village of Protsiv, Voronkivska territorial community.
Upon arrival, rescuers found that a residential building was on fire and, according to neighbors, children were probably inside.
Unfortunately, during the liquidation, the bodies of two children born in 2018 and 2019 and a man born in 1988 were found. The fire was extinguished at 05:53
It is noted that the cause of the fire is being established.
Addition
In Chernihiv region, four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide, among the victims are children.