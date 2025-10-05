Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv region

In the village of Protsiv, Kyiv region, a man and two children died in a house fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

On October 5, at 02:42, the operational dispatch service of Boryspil district received a report about a fire in the village of Protsiv, Voronkivska territorial community. - the report says.

Upon arrival, rescuers found that a residential building was on fire and, according to neighbors, children were probably inside.

Unfortunately, during the liquidation, the bodies of two children born in 2018 and 2019 and a man born in 1988 were found. The fire was extinguished at 05:53 - informs the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the cause of the fire is being established.

Addition

