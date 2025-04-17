Harvard may lose foreign students due to Trump administration requirements

Harvard is at risk of losing foreign students. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

The Donald Trump administration has said that Harvard could lose the right to enroll foreign students if it fails to comply with requests for information about individual student visa holders.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem gave the university until April 30 to hand over documents related to the activities of students suspected in Washington of "illegal and violent acts." This includes participants in protests in support of Palestine that took place in response to Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack last fall.

If Harvard fails to comply, it risks losing not only its status as an international educational center, but also a significant portion of government funding.

In response, Harvard representatives said they would not give up their academic independence and constitutional rights, but would comply with current legislation. The university previously reported that it is working to prevent anti-Semitism without restricting the right to protest and freedom of thought.

