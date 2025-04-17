Harvard University may lose tax breaks due to criticism from Trump - CNN

Harvard University may lose tax breaks. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

One of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world – Harvard University is under threat of losing its tax exemption. The US Tax Service is considering the possibility of canceling the tax privileges that the university has enjoyed for many years.

It is noted that the final decision on this issue may be made in the near future. The impetus for reviewing Harvard's tax status was criticism from US President Donald Trump, who publicly condemned the university's actions.

Recall

The US Federal Government has decided to suspend grants and contracts totaling more than $2.2 billion to Harvard University for refusing to comply with the Donald Trump administration's demands in the fight against anti-Semitism.

