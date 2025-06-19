$41.530.01
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Iran will strike everywhere if the US intervenes in the conflict. Tehran also stated that it would not negotiate under the threat of bombing.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated that if the United States of America joins the Israeli attacks, Tehran will strike "wherever it finds targets." This is reported by The New York Times, according to **UNN**.

If the Americans decide to intervene militarily, we will have no choice but to retaliate wherever we find targets that need to be attacked. It's as simple as that. Because we are acting in self-defense.

- said the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran.

Takht-Ravanchi also emphasized that Israel's surprise attack on Iran last Friday – on the eve of a new round of nuclear negotiations with the US – was a "betrayal" of Iran's trust. After Iranian cities were bombed by Israel, Tehran, according to him, no longer intends to negotiate with any party.

"Although we have always supported diplomacy, we cannot negotiate under threat. We cannot negotiate when our people are being bombed daily. We are not asking for anything, we are simply defending ourselves," he added.

We remind you

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and threatened the US with irreparable damage in case of military intervention.

US President Donald Trump approved plans for an attack on Iran but is postponing its implementation, observing Tehran's reaction regarding the nuclear program. This refers to the uranium enrichment plant in Fordow.

The head of the White House did not give a clear answer regarding the potential participation of the US in Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. He stated that Iran has many problems and wants to negotiate.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

