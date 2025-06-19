$41.530.01
Macron initiates development of a plan to end the conflict between Israel and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Macron has instructed EU partners to stop the conflict between Israel and Iran. He is concerned about escalation and civilian casualties, calling for an end to operations and a resumption of nuclear negotiations.

Macron initiates development of a plan to end the conflict between Israel and Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron has instructed Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to develop an initiative with European partners aimed at halting the hostilities between Israel and Iran. This is reported by CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

As stated by the Elysée Palace, on Wednesday, June 18, French President Emmanuel Macron convened the National Security and Defense Council of the country to discuss the situation in Iran.

The statement emphasizes Macron's concern regarding the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, particularly due to "Israeli strikes increasingly targeting sites unrelated to Iran's nuclear and ballistic program, as well as the growing number of civilian casualties in Iran and Israel."

It is urgently necessary to put an end to these military operations, which pose a serious threat to regional security

- the statement reads, which also calls for the resumption of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron had a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, June 14. Macron urged Iran to release French hostages and return to negotiations on the nuclear program. He emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation in the region.

Macron rejected the idea of Putin's mediation between Israel and Iran16.06.25, 06:07

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Élysée Palace
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
Emmanuel Macron
France
Iran
