Macron rejected the idea of Putin's mediation between Israel and Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not believe Russia is capable of mediating the conflict between Israel and Iran. This was reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Greenland, noted that Russia "lacks the authority" for such mediation efforts.

I do not believe that Russia, which is now involved in a high-tech conflict and has not complied with the UN Charter for several years, can be a mediator. - explained the President of France.

Macron made this statement against the background of Donald Trump's proposals to involve Russian President Vladimir Putin in this role.

Recall

On Saturday, June 14, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Putin condemned Israel's military operation against Iran in a conversation with Trump. In addition, Putin announced Russia's readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran.