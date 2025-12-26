$41.930.22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

MHP wins gold and silver at UN Global Compact Sustainable Development Award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

MHP company won gold and silver awards at the international Partnership for Sustainability Award 2025, organized by the UN Global Compact in Ukraine. Gold was received for the military support program "MHP Poruch", and silver for the project "School of Community Leaders".

MHP wins gold and silver at UN Global Compact Sustainable Development Award

MHP company won gold and silver awards at the international Partnership for Sustainability Award 2025, organized by the UN Global Compact in Ukraine, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of corporate sustainability and ESG, UNN reports.

MHP received the gold award in the category "Veterans: Strength and Community" for its program "MHP Together" supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families. The international jury recognized the project "School of Community Leaders" with a silver award in the nomination "Economic Resilience and Growth," aimed at developing managerial and project competencies of local leaders and strengthening the economic resilience of communities.

In 2025, 150 applications from 22 countries were submitted for the award, and 93 projects were selected for the final, which was a record in the award's history. The projects were evaluated by an independent international jury with the participation of experts from Harvard University, the London School of Economics, the World Economic Forum, and the Basel Institute on Governance.

For MHP, sustainable development is about responsibility to people. We systematically support defenders and their families: from the moment of service to their return and adaptation, and we also invest in community development so that they have opportunities for life, work, and recovery. In times of war, business, more than ever, must be a support where it is truly needed. It is this daily work, partnerships, and concrete actions that formed the basis of the projects recognized by the UN Global Compact. For us, this is a confirmation of the right direction and a responsibility to move forward together with the country.

— Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development, Head of the Supervisory Board of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

"School of Community Leaders": developing community capacity

In wartime conditions, Ukrainian communities are taking on more and more responsibility — from supporting veterans to ensuring energy efficiency and working with youth. That is why the development of local leadership is critically important for the country's resilience. "School of Community Leaders" is an educational and grant program for community representatives who work to develop opportunities in communities. In 2025, the total budget for grant support for the program is UAH 10 million.

The project is implemented by MHP company and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" in partnership with Mariupol State University. Its goal is to strengthen the managerial and project competencies of local leaders and help communities transform ideas into sustainable, effective solutions in the conditions of full-scale war and recovery.

"For MHP, community development is part of the country's long-term sustainability strategy. Our attention is focused on supporting local leaders capable of implementing changes in communities. The 'School of Community Leaders' creates conditions under which these ideas are transformed into practical solutions with long-term prospects," — Volodymyr Zabela, Head of MHP's Regional Development Group.

"MHP Together": systematic support for military personnel and veterans

The "MHP Together" program was launched by MHP in May 2023 as a comprehensive system of support for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It operates for company employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present, and provides individual support during service and after returning from the front.

In the fall of 2023, within the framework of the program, the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans began its work, coordinating medical, legal, and psychological assistance, rehabilitation, and professional adaptation. A free support line 4545 also operates.

As of today, 2,965 military personnel-employees of MHP serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another 957 veterans work at the company. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, mobilized MHP employees have received over UAH 2.8 billion in wages. Within the framework of the program, over 500 events have been held with the participation of more than 21,000 military personnel, veterans, and their family members, and over 5,200 appeals have received individual support and practical solutions.

For us, this award is primarily about the effectiveness of solutions that actually work in real wartime conditions. We build our social programs in such a way that the support for military personnel, veterans, their families, and community residents is systemic, comprehensive, and provides a sustainable effect in the long term. Recognition by the international jury confirms that such approaches contribute to positive changes in society and can be scaled up in cooperation with partners based on shared values.

— Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department of MHP.

The Partnership for Sustainability Award is an annual international award of the UN Global Compact in Ukraine, focusing on partnerships as a key tool for sustainable development. It recognizes projects in which business, government, and civil society unite efforts to address social, economic, and environmental challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Launched in 2018, the award has collected over 600 cases from more than 20 countries in a few years and has become a platform where local solutions receive international expertise, and effective practices gain the potential for scaling and impact beyond individual communities and countries.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Village
Energy
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Harvard University
charity
PrJSC MHP
United Nations
Ukraine