The coach of the volleyball club "MHP-Ladizhin" spoke about the team's achievements and support from sponsors. The club became the silver medalist of the Ukrainian championship and a finalist of the Ukrainian Cup, and is also preparing young players for the national team.
The State Environmental Inspectorate is introducing measures to preserve rare early flowering plants in 2025. Illegal collection and sale of primroses will be punishable by fines ranging from UAH 153 to UAH 3,655.
The localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement after the drone attack continues at Chornobyl NPP. The radiation level does not exceed the norm, and there is no threat to the public.
Fuel oil clots were found on the coast of three communities in Odesa Oblast after the Russian tanker accident. The Ministry of Environment reports that there are no significant exceedances of oil product concentrations from Odesa to the Danube.
In 2024, the environmental damage caused by Russian attacks on the Ministry of Defense facilities exceeded UAH 42 billion. Soil, air, and forests were most affected by missile and artillery strikes.
The State Ecological Inspectorate found 142 violations during inspections of Christmas tree harvesting and sales before the holidays. 40 people were brought to administrative responsibility, and 97 cases were referred to court.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.
For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.
A festival of Podillya customs and rituals was held in Nemyriv with the support of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation. Guests tasted traditional dishes, viewed exhibitions of handicrafts and enjoyed performances by creative groups.
Okhmatdyt doctors held an on-site reception in Borodyanka. About 170 children received consultations from narrow specialists.
The Agrokebety. Grow Your Own project has selected 10 winners to receive grants of UAH 200,000 each. 7 of the 10 winning projects belong to war veterans or their families.
The fourth race of the RUN 4 VICTORY series took place in Ladyzhyn, bringing together more than 700 participants. The event raised over UAH 600 thousand to support Ukrainian defenders, continuing the successful series of charity marathons.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation and MHP-Community present the series “How to Implement a Social Project in the Community” on Diia. Osvita. The 8 episodes will teach how to develop projects, find funding, and engage partners.
MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Croatia, investing in the country's food industry. The company has invested EUR 44.5 million, created 200 jobs and plans to further develop in the Southeast European market.
The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.
Saudi Arabia's SALIC has acquired more than 13. 5 million GDRs of MHP SE, gaining a 12.6% stake in the company. This will not affect MHP's operations and the share of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the largest shareholder.
MHP harvested 285 thsd tonnes of wheat and 125 thsd tonnes of rapeseed, achieving yields of 7. 2 t/ha and 3.6 t/ha, respectively. The company has started sowing winter crops for the 2025 harvest.
"MHP-Hromada" is creating a mini-film for the 33rd Independence Day: everyone who wishes can join the process.
More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.
"Cinema for Victory!" can come to any community: how to participate in the competition.
Participants of the RUN 4 VICTORY race told about their preparations for the race.
A large-scale charity race will be held in Cherkasy.
MHP and the MHP Community Foundation supported The Will to Win project at the Ukrainian House at the Paris Olympics. Volia Space has become a cultural center of Ukraine, demonstrating the will to win through exhibitions and films about Ukrainian athletes.
The village of Melnyky hosted the largest peony planting during the Kruty Zamys festival. The initiative is aimed at developing tourism and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine by uniting the community and business.
Originally from Luhansk, Kostiantyn and Oksana work every day to support the military at the front. Their charitable foundation "Anthill" provides defenders with nutritious food that is easy to prepare even in the most difficult conditions of the front line.
MHP paid UAH 3. 7 billion in taxes in the first half of 2024.
The MHP-Community Foundation has restored the library in the village of Rudnytske, which was damaged by the occupiers. Now it hosts meetings with authors, book presentations and other cultural events.
Training for veterans and people with disabilities in Bucha with the support of the MHP Next door program.
The results of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition have been summarized. 15 communities will receive funding to create adaptive sports spaces for people with disabilities, wounded and war veterans.
In Myronivka, the keys to a new home were handed over to a family raising 6 foster children. The 500-square-meter house has 6 bedrooms, a shelter and an inclusive design.