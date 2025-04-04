$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13790 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24283 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62295 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120423 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388680 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244031 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128557 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128557 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388680 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308464 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1564 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12423 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42854 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56688 views
Support for sports as an investment in a healthy future: "MHP-Ladizhin" shared the secrets of the team's success

The coach of the volleyball club "MHP-Ladizhin" spoke about the team's achievements and support from sponsors. The club became the silver medalist of the Ukrainian championship and a finalist of the Ukrainian Cup, and is also preparing young players for the national team.

Society • March 5, 04:30 PM • 17070 views

Gathering and selling primroses will be fined: what flowers and what amounts of penalties

The State Environmental Inspectorate is introducing measures to preserve rare early flowering plants in 2025. Illegal collection and sale of primroses will be punishable by fines ranging from UAH 153 to UAH 3,655.

Society • February 28, 10:32 AM • 25153 views

Situation at Chornobyl NPP: the State Environmental Inspectorate reports on whether the threat to the population remains

The localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement after the drone attack continues at Chornobyl NPP. The radiation level does not exceed the norm, and there is no threat to the public.

Society • February 22, 08:04 PM • 69713 views

Fuel oil spill by Russian tankers: Ministry of Environment reports on the situation on the Black Sea coast

Fuel oil clots were found on the coast of three communities in Odesa Oblast after the Russian tanker accident. The Ministry of Environment reports that there are no significant exceedances of oil product concentrations from Odesa to the Danube.

Society • February 20, 02:20 PM • 22962 views

Colossal environmental damage caused by Russia: Ministry of Defense has calculated the amount

In 2024, the environmental damage caused by Russian attacks on the Ministry of Defense facilities exceeded UAH 42 billion. Soil, air, and forests were most affected by missile and artillery strikes.

War • January 30, 09:54 AM • 26906 views

“Illegal Christmas tree": 40 people brought to justice in Ukraine

The State Ecological Inspectorate found 142 violations during inspections of Christmas tree harvesting and sales before the holidays. 40 people were brought to administrative responsibility, and 97 cases were referred to court.

Society • December 24, 03:06 PM • 15725 views

First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.

Society • October 21, 12:00 PM • 14005 views

MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets

For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.

Business News • October 21, 07:49 AM • 42731 views

Dumplings with cherries and sweet bacon: a festival of Podillia customs and rituals took place in Vinnytsia region

A festival of Podillya customs and rituals was held in Nemyriv with the support of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation. Guests tasted traditional dishes, viewed exhibitions of handicrafts and enjoyed performances by creative groups.

Culture • October 16, 02:59 PM • 14837 views

Okhmatdyt doctors examine children from Borodyanka

Okhmatdyt doctors held an on-site reception in Borodyanka. About 170 children received consultations from narrow specialists.

Society • October 14, 03:40 PM • 15433 views

The Agrokebety.Grow Your Own project selected 10 winners for grants: 7/10 projects in the category of war veterans or family members of veterans

The Agrokebety. Grow Your Own project has selected 10 winners to receive grants of UAH 200,000 each. 7 of the 10 winning projects belong to war veterans or their families.

Business News • October 14, 12:01 PM • 38700 views

Final of the RUN 4 VICTORY quad marathon: over UAH 600 thousand raised to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fourth race of the RUN 4 VICTORY series took place in Ladyzhyn, bringing together more than 700 participants. The event raised over UAH 600 thousand to support Ukrainian defenders, continuing the successful series of charity marathons.

Society • October 8, 07:34 AM • 13928 views

New series on Diia.Osvita: step-by-step instructions for implementing social projects in communities

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and MHP-Community present the series “How to Implement a Social Project in the Community” on Diia. Osvita. The 8 episodes will teach how to develop projects, find funding, and engage partners.

Business News • October 3, 03:08 PM • 63473 views

MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Croatia, investing in the country's food industry. The company has invested EUR 44.5 million, created 200 jobs and plans to further develop in the Southeast European market.

Business News • September 25, 06:01 AM • 43583 views

“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

Business News • September 23, 12:58 PM • 42805 views

SALIC acquired 12.6% of the total number of MHP shares on the stock market

Saudi Arabia's SALIC has acquired more than 13. 5 million GDRs of MHP SE, gaining a 12.6% stake in the company. This will not affect MHP's operations and the share of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the largest shareholder.

Business News • September 18, 01:00 PM • 26348 views

MHP has finished harvesting early grain

MHP harvested 285 thsd tonnes of wheat and 125 thsd tonnes of rapeseed, achieving yields of 7. 2 t/ha and 3.6 t/ha, respectively. The company has started sowing winter crops for the 2025 harvest.

Economy • August 16, 02:22 PM • 47856 views

"MHP-Hromada" creates a mini-film for the 33rd Independence Day: everyone who wishes can join the process

"MHP-Hromada" is creating a mini-film for the 33rd Independence Day: everyone who wishes can join the process.

Society • August 15, 08:59 AM • 16316 views

Physical and mental recovery of veterans: how adaptive sports training is conducted under the MHP Next door program

More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.

Society • August 14, 11:22 AM • 19375 views

"Cinema for Victory!" can come to any community: how to participate in the competition

"Cinema for Victory!" can come to any community: how to participate in the competition.

Society • August 14, 08:49 AM • 15415 views

"We take care of mental health and help the Armed Forces of Ukraine": RUN 4 VICTORY participants tell about their preparations for the race

Participants of the RUN 4 VICTORY race told about their preparations for the race.

Society • August 14, 07:58 AM • 20390 views

Large-scale charity race to be held in Cherkasy

A large-scale charity race will be held in Cherkasy.

Society • August 13, 12:46 PM • 19769 views

MHP became a partner of The Will to Win and Volia Space at the Olympic Games

MHP and the MHP Community Foundation supported The Will to Win project at the Ukrainian House at the Paris Olympics. Volia Space has become a cultural center of Ukraine, demonstrating the will to win through exhibitions and films about Ukrainian athletes.

War • August 12, 10:15 AM • 33880 views

The largest planting of peonies took place in Cherkasy region

The village of Melnyky hosted the largest peony planting during the Kruty Zamys festival. The initiative is aimed at developing tourism and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine by uniting the community and business.

Society • August 9, 11:51 AM • 18585 views

A small "anthill" that does a big job: the story of volunteers who cook for the military

Originally from Luhansk, Kostiantyn and Oksana work every day to support the military at the front. Their charitable foundation "Anthill" provides defenders with nutritious food that is easy to prepare even in the most difficult conditions of the front line.

Society • August 7, 05:45 AM • 13291 views

MHP paid UAH 3.7 billion in taxes in the first half of 2024

MHP paid UAH 3. 7 billion in taxes in the first half of 2024.

Business News • July 30, 08:31 AM • 155816 views

Cultural center in the community: where in Kyiv region you can present a book and meet famous writers

The MHP-Community Foundation has restored the library in the village of Rudnytske, which was damaged by the occupiers. Now it hosts meetings with authors, book presentations and other cultural events.

Society • July 30, 06:00 AM • 16697 views

Recovery through sports: training for veterans and people with disabilities in Bucha with the support of the MHP Next door program

Training for veterans and people with disabilities in Bucha with the support of the MHP Next door program.

Society • July 25, 01:55 PM • 15718 views

“Time to Act, Unstoppable": results of the grant competition summarized and 15 winners announced

The results of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition have been summarized. 15 communities will receive funding to create adaptive sports spaces for people with disabilities, wounded and war veterans.

Society • July 25, 07:11 AM • 13110 views

6 bedrooms, a shelter and gas heating: keys to new housing handed over to family-type orphanage in Kyiv region

In Myronivka, the keys to a new home were handed over to a family raising 6 foster children. The 500-square-meter house has 6 bedrooms, a shelter and an inclusive design.

Society • July 24, 07:53 AM • 17052 views