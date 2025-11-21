Ukrainian stocks and bonds rose after news of US 'peace plan' – Ministry of Finance
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian bonds and stocks on world exchanges showed growth after details of the US-proposed 'peace plan' to end the war in Ukraine became known.
Investors reacted optimistically to the disclosure of details of the new US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian securities – shares, Eurobonds, and GDP warrants – showed synchronous growth on leading European exchanges. This was reported by Minfin, writes UNN.
Details
The WIG-Ukraine index in Poland rose the most: after rumors about the plan, it added 2.43%, and after official confirmation – another 3.86%, to 536.04 points, the highest figure since early September. The leaders of growth were KSG-Agro (+6.7%), Coal Energy (+4.62%), and Kernel (+4.58%).
On the London Stock Exchange, the reaction was more restrained: Ferrexpo added 3.56%, while MHP slightly fell – by 0.36%. A real stir was observed in the debt market: Ukrainian Eurobonds jumped by 0.9–1.6%, and some issues in Frankfurt – by more than 4%. The value of Ukraine's GDP warrants reached a record 90.2% of the nominal value – the maximum since the end of 2021.
