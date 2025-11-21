Ukrainian stocks and bonds rose after news of US 'peace plan' – Ministry of Finance

Investors reacted optimistically to the disclosure of details of the new US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian securities – shares, Eurobonds, and GDP warrants – showed synchronous growth on leading European exchanges. This was reported by Minfin, writes UNN.

Details

The WIG-Ukraine index in Poland rose the most: after rumors about the plan, it added 2.43%, and after official confirmation – another 3.86%, to 536.04 points, the highest figure since early September. The leaders of growth were KSG-Agro (+6.7%), Coal Energy (+4.62%), and Kernel (+4.58%).

Part. Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia

On the London Stock Exchange, the reaction was more restrained: Ferrexpo added 3.56%, while MHP slightly fell – by 0.36%. A real stir was observed in the debt market: Ukrainian Eurobonds jumped by 0.9–1.6%, and some issues in Frankfurt – by more than 4%. The value of Ukraine's GDP warrants reached a record 90.2% of the nominal value – the maximum since the end of 2021.

Part. Europe rushes to respond to US and Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT