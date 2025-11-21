Ukrainian stocks and bonds rose after news of US 'peace plan' – Ministry of Finance

$42.150.06
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9884 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14734 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14678 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18529 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15025 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16660 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16500 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32582 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20434 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28320 views
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 8466 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 11035 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 15173 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 9724 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7096 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10345 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18531 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 32582 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 31840 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7096 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28701 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 44291 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 46517 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 60048 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Mushrooms

Ukrainian stocks and bonds rose after news of US 'peace plan' – Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

Ukrainian bonds and stocks on world exchanges showed growth after details of the US-proposed 'peace plan' to end the war in Ukraine became known.

Ukrainian stocks and bonds rose after news of US 'peace plan' – Ministry of Finance

Investors reacted optimistically to the disclosure of details of the new US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian securities – shares, Eurobonds, and GDP warrants – showed synchronous growth on leading European exchanges. This was reported by Minfin, writes UNN.

Details

The WIG-Ukraine index in Poland rose the most: after rumors about the plan, it added 2.43%, and after official confirmation – another 3.86%, to 536.04 points, the highest figure since early September. The leaders of growth were KSG-Agro (+6.7%), Coal Energy (+4.62%), and Kernel (+4.58%).

Part. Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia

On the London Stock Exchange, the reaction was more restrained: Ferrexpo added 3.56%, while MHP slightly fell – by 0.36%. A real stir was observed in the debt market: Ukrainian Eurobonds jumped by 0.9–1.6%, and some issues in Frankfurt – by more than 4%. The value of Ukraine's GDP warrants reached a record 90.2% of the nominal value – the maximum since the end of 2021.

Part. Europe rushes to respond to US and Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
War in Ukraine
Financial Times
PrJSC MHP
Frankfurt
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
London
Poland