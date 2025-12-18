What influences Ukrainians' choices in the meat and sausage category: MHP expert

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 368 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1246 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3386 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11642 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12060 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12700 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14858 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12313 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18632 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10824 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 4752 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10886 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19249 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 17766 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20324 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11654 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18638 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20519 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25443 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51771 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57512 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39526 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37904 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44215 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49178 views
The Diplomat

What influences Ukrainians' choices in the meat and sausage category: MHP expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4306 views

The Ukrainian meat and sausage market is transforming: consumption volumes are decreasing, but monetary volume is growing due to inflation. Consumers prefer quality, convenience, trust, and local brands, which leads to the emergence of new products, such as the meat and sausage line under the "Nasha Ryaba" brand.

What influences Ukrainians' choices in the meat and sausage category: MHP expert

The Ukrainian market for meat and sausage products is undergoing a transformation. Consumption volumes are decreasing, but this is not so much a crisis as a signal of changing consumer behavior. Ukrainians are buying less, but more selectively — expecting from a product not only satiety, but also quality, convenience, and trust. This is precisely what is shaping the new dynamics of the category today, according to Oleksandr Palamarchuk, Director of Meat and Sausage Category Management at MHP. Further in the material, Oleksandr shares how Ukrainians' consumer habits are changing and what solutions help brands meet modern consumer demands.

According to the results of 2024, the market for meat and sausage products amounted to about 395 thousand tons, and in 2025, a further decrease to 382 thousand tons is predicted. At the same time, the monetary volume is growing, but mainly due to inflationary factors. The key reason for the reduction in volumes is demographic, the population is decreasing, and along with this, the structure of demand is changing.

An important feature of the category is its high fragmentation. Even the five largest producers together occupy only about a third of the market. The rest are dozens of local players who are well aware of their audience. And it is locality that becomes one of the key factors of choice.

Consumer habits differ significantly depending on the region. In Kyiv and the region, buyers value speed and convenience — ready-made solutions and stable quality are important to them. In the West, strong traditions of home cooking prevail, so the level of sausage consumption is lower. The North is focused on the satiety and versatility of products that combine well with each other.

Consumer research results show that local brands and unbranded weighted products consistently rank among the two most popular choices in all regions of the country. In the West, they are chosen by about 45% of buyers, in Kyiv and the region — 35%. This difference emphasizes the importance of trust, habit, and the feeling of "their own" product, which are formed within the local cultural context.

At the same time, the demand for highly processed products is growing. Ukrainians spend less and less time cooking, but are not willing to sacrifice quality or transparency of ingredients. It is trust — in the brand, recipe, and origin of the product — that becomes decisive.

These changes open up new opportunities for updating the category. One example of such a response to consumer demand is the launch of a meat and sausage line under the "Nasha Ryaba" brand. These are chicken meat products in a convenient format, maximally ready for consumption and with a clear emphasis on quality and clear ingredients. The product line includes: ham, rolls, and sausages. It is important that the "Nasha Ryaba" meat and sausage line brought a new audience to the category — young people and those consumers who previously avoided meat and sausage products due to distrust of the ingredients or outdated formats.

The meat and sausage category remains an important part of Ukrainians' diet. Its future is not in chasing volumes, but in a deeper understanding of the consumer, the local context, and a changed lifestyle. These factors are shaping the new dynamics of consumption today.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Trend
Brand
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Kyiv