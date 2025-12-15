Lviv region on the path to barrier-free access: six communities received a detailed plan on how to make facilities accessible to everyone

$42.270.00
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 14820 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24608 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 22844 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 32891 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37363 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51255 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76388 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51837 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48428 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 10260 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 13906 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 11119 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 9624 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 10984 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 57381 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 71733 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 60185 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 69697 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 94157 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12620 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30269 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32205 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 36894 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71465 views
Lviv region on the path to barrier-free access: six communities received a detailed plan on how to make facilities accessible to everyone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Six communities in the Lviv region have completed an audit of the architectural accessibility of social and communal facilities. Each community received a report with recommendations for creating a barrier-free space.

Lviv region on the path to barrier-free access: six communities received a detailed plan on how to make facilities accessible to everyone

Six territorial communities of Lviv Oblast have completed a large-scale audit of the architectural accessibility of key social and communal facilities. This step is part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at implementing systemic changes and creating a truly barrier-free space for all residents.

The accessibility assessments were conducted within the framework of the project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast," implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" as part of the "Unity for the Community" project, which is implemented by ISAR Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union.

The audits covered six key facilities in the Zhovkva, Medenychi, Novoyavorivsk, Busk, Zolochiv, and Horodok communities. The working teams included representatives of local self-government, youth councils, and accessibility experts, who jointly assessed the accessibility of administrative and social facilities.

During their work in the communities, participants recorded barriers faced by various user groups: people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, the elderly, and parents with young children. Experts immediately provided practical advice on site and demonstrated how to improve accessibility without significant financial investment, based on the real needs of residents.

Accessibility is not about ramps or handrails. It's about human dignity and the ability of everyone to live a full life in their community. We see the readiness of local authorities to listen to people with different needs and adapt the space to them. And these steps are what form the European quality of life at the local level.

- emphasizes Vitaliy Pcholkin, accessibility consultant, head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Association of Persons with Disabilities 'Group of Active Rehabilitation'."

Following the audits, each community received a detailed report describing the current state of the facilities, key barriers, and clear recommendations adapted to the community's capabilities. These detailed developments will form the basis for the creation and subsequent approval of local DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies.

For many communities, this was the first practical step towards systemic inclusivity. We didn't just check buildings; together with the teams, we figured out how to make the space more comfortable for every resident. It's important that the initiative united young people and local authorities around a common vision for change.

- notes Karina Buluy, manager of social investment and partnerships at the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

The audits were the second stage of a comprehensive initiative. Prior to this, participants underwent a two-day training in Lviv, where they learned about the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and began working on projects for their own inclusive policies.

The project united young people and representatives of local self-government around a common goal - to make the communities of Lviv Oblast more accessible, inclusive, and closer to European standards, where accessibility is an integral part of quality public infrastructure.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Lviv Oblast
PrJSC MHP
European Union
Lviv