Lviv region on the path to barrier-free access: six communities received a detailed plan on how to make facilities accessible to everyone

Six territorial communities of Lviv Oblast have completed a large-scale audit of the architectural accessibility of key social and communal facilities. This step is part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at implementing systemic changes and creating a truly barrier-free space for all residents.

The accessibility assessments were conducted within the framework of the project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast," implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" as part of the "Unity for the Community" project, which is implemented by ISAR Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union.

The audits covered six key facilities in the Zhovkva, Medenychi, Novoyavorivsk, Busk, Zolochiv, and Horodok communities. The working teams included representatives of local self-government, youth councils, and accessibility experts, who jointly assessed the accessibility of administrative and social facilities.

During their work in the communities, participants recorded barriers faced by various user groups: people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, the elderly, and parents with young children. Experts immediately provided practical advice on site and demonstrated how to improve accessibility without significant financial investment, based on the real needs of residents.

Accessibility is not about ramps or handrails. It's about human dignity and the ability of everyone to live a full life in their community. We see the readiness of local authorities to listen to people with different needs and adapt the space to them. And these steps are what form the European quality of life at the local level. - emphasizes Vitaliy Pcholkin, accessibility consultant, head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Association of Persons with Disabilities 'Group of Active Rehabilitation'."

Following the audits, each community received a detailed report describing the current state of the facilities, key barriers, and clear recommendations adapted to the community's capabilities. These detailed developments will form the basis for the creation and subsequent approval of local DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies.

For many communities, this was the first practical step towards systemic inclusivity. We didn't just check buildings; together with the teams, we figured out how to make the space more comfortable for every resident. It's important that the initiative united young people and local authorities around a common vision for change. - notes Karina Buluy, manager of social investment and partnerships at the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

The audits were the second stage of a comprehensive initiative. Prior to this, participants underwent a two-day training in Lviv, where they learned about the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and began working on projects for their own inclusive policies.

The project united young people and representatives of local self-government around a common goal - to make the communities of Lviv Oblast more accessible, inclusive, and closer to European standards, where accessibility is an integral part of quality public infrastructure.