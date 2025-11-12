Unique gastronomic towel "ENEIDA" presented in Ukraine

The "ENEIDA" gastronomic rushnyk combines traditional Ukrainian embroidery, gastronomic heritage, and modern technologies. It is not just an artistic creation — the rushnyk will become a new element of Ukraine's cultural diplomacy. This year and next, it will be presented in over 15 countries worldwide, including European countries, the USA, Canada, and Australia, reports UNN.

The "ENEIDA" gastronomic rushnyk was created as part of a collaboration between the International Women's Movement "For Family Values" and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi". The symbolism of the rushnyk embodies a person's path from the earthly to the spiritual, the unity of generations and the family, the harmony of masculine and feminine principles, the power of life, love, and the continuity of Ukrainian traditions.

Aeneas's strength lies in the belief that home is worth fighting for, in the ability to endure and return with Victory. The strength of the "Hospitality with ENEIDA" rushnyk lies in the millennia-old symbols of well-being, love, protection, hospitality, prosperity, and unity with one's family and people. This rushnyk becomes a soft power of cultural diplomacy that helps the world perceive Ukraine in a multifaceted way — as a country with a deep culture and history, where the modern generation, preserving the values of its people, tells the world through innovation and creativity who we are and why we fight for freedom — emphasized Natalia Fedorchuk, head of the International Women's Movement "For Family Values."

According to her, within the framework of the project, 10 rushnyks will be handed over to the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, for her missions in the field of cultural diplomacy. Other rushnyks will find their owners among those who support programs for the restoration and support of the families of Ukraine's Defenders.

As part of the project, craftswoman Lesya Chernyuk created an exclusive rushnyk with QR codes integrated into its ornaments. These codes provide access to recipes for traditional Ukrainian dishes from the project "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine," implemented by the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine with the support of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi." The initiative resulted in an illustrated book with authentic and modernized recipes and 12 video series "Taste with Eneida" with step-by-step preparations of dishes mentioned in Ivan Kotlyarevsky's work.

We approach the support of culture comprehensively and systematically. Every project we implement is a continuation of the previous one, creating a holistic cultural ecosystem. The gastronomic rushnyk "Eneida" is a logical continuation of our project "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine," within which, together with partners, we demonstrated the authentic tastes of Ukrainians, which even today meet world standards. Today, we have taken the next step — we are transferring this heritage into the global cultural space — noted Volodymyr Panchenko, head of the national projects implementation department at the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In addition to the unique handmade rushnyk, the project authors produced 100 copies using machine embroidery so that the product could serve as an element of cultural diplomacy and a souvenir for Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad. The rushnyk is planned to be presented in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Canada, Great Britain, the USA, Australia, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, France, Spain, and other countries worldwide.

For MHP, supporting culture is not a series of isolated initiatives, but a systematic effort that unites artists, cultural scholars, and opinion leaders. Together with our partners, we implement a number of projects that affirm Ukrainian identity and actively promote it worldwide. After all, culture today is not only art, but also strength, resilience, and the voice of truth that Ukraine brings to the world — emphasized Pavlo Moroz, director of the corporate social responsibility department at MHP.

In total, MHP, together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, has already invested over UAH 82 million in cultural initiatives aimed at preserving heritage and developing contemporary art.

The "ENEIDA" rushnyk will become not only an instrument of cultural diplomacy but also an active part of enlightenment, popularizing Ukrainian cultural heritage among people of all ages. As part of the project, five videos were also created, which demonstrate in detail the process of making and embroidering this unique rushnyk.

Reference

The Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Priorities include supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.

The International Women's Movement "For Family Values" is a public initiative created in February 2019, uniting women from different countries around the idea of preserving and affirming traditional family values.

The movement's goal is to support the institution of the family, raise children in love for their homeland, culture, and spiritual heritage, and develop women's leadership and social activity.

The organization implements educational, cultural, charitable, and social projects aimed at strengthening family ties and the harmonious development of society.