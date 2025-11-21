GET Business Festival 2025: New Strategies for Ukrainian Business and Cases from Market Leaders

On November 18, business media Delo.ua and business/media bureau Ekonomika+ gathered 1500 entrepreneurs, investors, and top managers at GET Business Festival 2025. Discussions and workshops took place simultaneously on three stages: over 100 speakers discussed doing business in unstable conditions, digital transformation, scaling production, and partnerships. This year, the festival was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Delo.ua — growth and victories together with Ukrainian business. The main stage was traditionally moderated by Yuriy Gorbunov, host of "1+1 Ukraine" and film producer.

The main stage of the festival was opened by the panel "Business Transforms" with the participation of I. Smilianskyi (Ukrposhta), O. Vodoviz (Metinvest Group), I. Kabuzenko (Ward Howell Ukraine), Yu. Plieva (Apple Consulting®) and T. Smirnova (Ekonomika+). The top manager of Metinvest Group spoke about the risks and opportunities for Ukrainian business in the EU. Ihor Smilianskyi (Ukrposhta) gave the main wish for delo.ua in the future: "May the editorial board only face the question of which business success to highlight in its pages."

The expert conversation with D. Hetmantsev (VRU Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy) touched upon the priorities of tax and financial policy. Ye. Hlibovytskyi (Frontier Institute) outlined the key social transformations shaping Ukraine's future, and the speakers of the "Great Reconstruction" panel S. Sukhomlyn (State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine), O. Shuliak (Head of the VR Committee on State Power and Urban Planning, Head of the "Servant of the People" party), A. Amelin (Ukrainian Institute for the Future), moderated by N. Ostrovska (TSN), discussed strategies for the country's recovery and the role of business in this process.

A. Vasyliev (OLX e-com Europe) shared analytics on the circular economy: "The circular economy is gaining momentum in Europe because it is more accessible and capable of ensuring sustainable development through the 2nd and 3rd lives of products."

A. Teliupa's (Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture) speech highlighted the role of state programs in stimulating demand for Ukrainian goods and developing regional business. During the discussion "482: Made in Ukraine", K. Zahoriy ("Darnytsia", Zagoriy Foundation), Ye. Synelnykov (director, TV presenter), T. Kozonov (Foundation Coffee Roasters), B. Tochka (MOVA Brewing Co), M. Avdieieva ("Arsenal Insurance") and T. Sherman (Academy DTEK) highlighted cases of Ukrainian manufacturers that withstood the most difficult times and continue to grow not only within the country but also beyond its borders. "If you see someone strong in the market, they should be with you. Otherwise, they will strengthen someone else," emphasized Kateryna Zahoriy.

"Practical Guide for SMEs" by O. Kyia (PrivatBank), D. Ivanchenko (NOVUS), M. Bezruka ("Aurora"), D. Tanko ("EPICENTER K") demonstrated with cases how SMEs can build cooperation with national retailers and find opportunities for growth in large networks. "Today, the local producer is a strategic partner for the country's stability," emphasized Daria Ivanchenko. "Look at what is sold on the shelves of large retailers. If these goods are not yet produced in Ukraine, you can occupy a competitive niche," insisted Maksym Bezruk.

"We dream of partners from small businesses, so we are looking for solutions that allow our SME clients to quickly enter into partnerships with large businesses, having non-credit assets," said Oleh Kyi.

Within the discussion "Money and Opportunities - Ukraine's Intersection Point", speakers A. Maslo (INVESTUDIO), R. Magomedov (National Securities and Stock Market Commission), H. Shuvalova (Horizon Capital), O. Chornyi (Zeminvest), moderated by M. Patsan (Learn to Earn Global), discussed the readiness of large businesses to open up sectors with high investment potential (real estate, land, energy) to private investors and new investment models.

The discussion "Entrepreneurial Finance: Wartime Practice" focused on the interaction between business and banks in difficult conditions. Moderator A. Dubas (Association of Ukrainian Banks) together with speakers O. Shpyrka (Raiffeisen Bank), Yu. Zhulanova (Oschadbank), O. Polyak (TASCOMBANK) and Ya. Shumonova (Sense Bank) discussed adaptation to wartime risks and new requirements for financial monitoring. Olena Shpyrka emphasized: "If financial monitoring comes to you, the first thing that is important is speed. You must honestly and quickly respond to its requests."

Moderator O. Dukhnych (Frontier Institute) of the panel "People, Business and Reality 2025" together with speakers I. Pasechnyk (ALVIVA GROUP), T. Nikolova (charitable foundation "Zhytteliub"), Yu. Zhovtiak (State Employment Service), S. Savytskyi (KSE ProfTech) and O. Babych (DILA) discussed the transformation of labor values, youth expectations, new employment models, motivations and training that shape the modern labor market.

On the business development stage, O. Solodchuk (Credit Dnipro Bank) shared practical advice on financing for SMEs: "Every day we work with the needs of small businesses and know how to build financial immunity that will withstand any challenges." The panel discussion "Social Responsibility during the War: New Meanings and Approaches" highlighted the transformation of the role of companies in supporting people and communities during the war. Moderator O. Rudyuk (American University Kyiv) together with speakers Ya. Honcharenko (Starlight Media), A. Shuvalov (Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation) and A. Dzhagaryan (L'Oréal Ukraine) discussed how businesses combine commercial goals with sustainable social impact.

The panel "Grants, loans and training for entrepreneurs: how the landscape of opportunities is changing" with A. Sevastyuk (VisionFund Ukraine), I. Kharchenko (GURT), Yu. Skichko ("Alef Stroy"), O. Hrushetskyi (Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development), N. Zelenska (Kyiv City Employment Center) and P. Moroz (MHP) demonstrated how donor priorities are changing and where businesses should look for real opportunities today.

The third stage of the festival was dedicated to marketing strategies and cases for increasing marketing effectiveness without large budgets, improving customer experience, and implementing innovations. In particular, V. Varenytsia (1+1 media) emphasized that television continues to transform into a multichannel digital platform and the evolution continues. And the participants of the discussion "Digital Transformation of SMEs: from TikTok to AI Solutions" D. Cherkashyna (HAVAS Red), V. Sereda ("Sens"), E. Kochenko (Flyer One Ventures), V. Tolochyna (MEGOGO), D. Samoliuk ("We are Ukraine"), Vitaliy Starominskyi (SOCAR) and P. Maiko ("I want to play") outlined current tools for digital growth: from choosing effective promotion channels and sales automation to working with short videos, social commerce, marketplaces, and AI.

The marketing strategies and business development stages were moderated by the festival hosts Iryna Prokofieva (host of 1+1 media, special correspondent for "TSN. Tyzhden") and Natali Solonik, host of the project "Closer to the Stars" on the TET TV channel.

The organizers, business/media bureau Ekonomika+ and the leader of business content Delo.ua, are grateful to:

