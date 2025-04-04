Kyiv School of Economics

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2016 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10511 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53495 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194293 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112533 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373562 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299275 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254679 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 113941 views

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194293 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373562 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299275 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 9566 views

05:58 PM • 9566 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 33693 views

01:48 PM • 33693 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61221 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47331 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117685 views
The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12. 6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).

War • February 17, 11:53 AM • 28586 views

Denmark strengthens control over tankers amid threats from Russia's “shadow fleet”

Denmark will step up inspections of tankers due to the activity of older vessels transporting oil through the Danish straits. The decision comes amid threats from Russia's “shadow fleet” of more than 650 vessels.

News of the World • February 6, 06:40 AM • 25432 views

Russia's “shadow” fleet includes 230 tankers from the US and EU - media

The investigation revealed that one-third of Russia's “shadow fleet” consists of tankers sold by US and EU companies after the war began. The sale brought billions of euros to the former owners.

News of the World • February 4, 04:48 PM • 27743 views

Ukraine has increased drone industry production capacity 10 times this year - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reports an increase in the production capacity of Ukraine's drone industry from 300 thousand to 4 million units. Progress is being made in creating different types of drones and developing electronic warfare systems.

War • October 17, 10:40 PM • 50846 views

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.

War • October 14, 08:59 AM • 16788 views

The second forum "Education Dyvosvit 24" announces dates and expands its format

The second edition of the Education of Wonderland forum expands its format to an educational festival. The event will combine a forum on the future of education and an exhibition of educational opportunities, bringing together more than 100 institutions and 30 speakers.

Business News • August 15, 12:06 PM • 112968 views

Business during the war: for which Ukrainian cities it is important to preserve industrial enterprises

Russia's full-scale aggression has caused significant damage to the Ukrainian industry. The example of Brovapharma shows how businesses are adapting to the new realities and cooperating with local authorities to maintain production.

Economy • August 12, 03:12 PM • 214606 views

According to KSE analysts, Kingspan Group, EFI Group and CRH are the largest investors in the construction materials market

The Kyiv School of Economics has concluded that Ukraine is capable of producing 90% of the construction materials needed for reconstruction. The key is to attract investment in the construction materials industry right now.

Economy • August 12, 01:36 PM • 21491 views

How to get a grant of up to a million hryvnias for business development: a series for veterans on Diia.Osvita

Diia. Osvita has launched a series that teaches veterans how to apply for grants of up to UAH 1 million for business. The course includes 11 episodes on business planning and templates for grant applications.

Society • August 6, 03:33 PM • 24470 views

As long as the war in Ukraine is going on, there can be no problem from russia anywhere: Budanov on Russia's attacks on other countries

Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, believes that russia will not attack the Baltic states as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

War • August 2, 08:49 PM • 78312 views

The war will definitely end, it is a natural process, and then we will face other tasks - Budanov

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine spoke to the graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics. Budanov emphasized that the war will end, but new important tasks will arise, and called on young people to be leaders.

War • July 28, 02:30 PM • 75764 views

Ministry of Justice: there are already expert opinions on UAH 22 billion in damages from Russian aggression, which is the beginning of proving Russian crimes in international courts

Forensic experts have concluded that the damage caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine exceeds UAH 22 billion, which has launched a large-scale effort to prove Russian crimes in international courts.

War • July 2, 01:42 PM • 22920 views

KSE research: $500 million is ready to be invested in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector

The government is ready to invest $500 million in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector, according to a KSE study.

Economy • June 28, 09:48 AM • 115252 views

Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference

The Ministry of economy presented an investment guide containing 95 projects worth more than 2 27 billion in various sectors, such as energy, transport, agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, aimed at attracting investment for the recovery and economic development of Ukraine.

Economy • June 11, 02:21 PM • 107941 views

Damages and losses in energy as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation exceeded 56 billion dollars - KSE

Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the energy sector suffered direct losses of 1 16. 1 billion and indirect financial losses of 4 40.1 billion, while restoration needs amount to 5 50.5 billion for the complete reconstruction of destroyed facilities.

War • June 11, 01:55 PM • 20195 views

Large foreign companies continue to operate in russia despite the invasion of Ukraine

Despite the sanctions, many large foreign companies, such as Leroy Merlin, Philip Morris, PepsiCo, Auchan, Nestle, Alibaba, Unilever, Mondelez and Xiaomi, continue to operate in russia, providing resources that could help the kremlin in its military actions against Ukraine.

War • April 23, 03:56 AM • 25998 views

12 winners of the Hackathon received $10,000 each for military-technical projects from the Ministry of Defense

The 12 winners of the first Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received $10,000 each to further develop projects in areas such as target recognition, navigation systems, and secure communications to support the military.

War • March 1, 04:04 PM • 101873 views

More than 30 teams and more than 400 developers: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of the first hackathon "Offensive of Machines"

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first Hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front, bringing together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who created innovative solutions to various military problems.

War • January 30, 05:27 PM • 74737 views

Land prices in Ukraine increased by 13% over the year - analysis

In 2023, the weighted average price of agricultural land in Ukraine amounted to UAH 37 thousand per hectare, up 13% compared to 2022. The price decreased by 2% in the fourth quarter

Economy • January 30, 02:58 PM • 46168 views

Maryna Bezrukova appointed head of the Defense Procurement Agency

Maryna Bezrukova has been appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.

War • January 29, 09:12 AM • 19882 views