As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12. 6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).
Denmark will step up inspections of tankers due to the activity of older vessels transporting oil through the Danish straits. The decision comes amid threats from Russia's “shadow fleet” of more than 650 vessels.
The investigation revealed that one-third of Russia's “shadow fleet” consists of tankers sold by US and EU companies after the war began. The sale brought billions of euros to the former owners.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation reports an increase in the production capacity of Ukraine's drone industry from 300 thousand to 4 million units. Progress is being made in creating different types of drones and developing electronic warfare systems.
The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2. 4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.
The second edition of the Education of Wonderland forum expands its format to an educational festival. The event will combine a forum on the future of education and an exhibition of educational opportunities, bringing together more than 100 institutions and 30 speakers.
Russia's full-scale aggression has caused significant damage to the Ukrainian industry. The example of Brovapharma shows how businesses are adapting to the new realities and cooperating with local authorities to maintain production.
The Kyiv School of Economics has concluded that Ukraine is capable of producing 90% of the construction materials needed for reconstruction. The key is to attract investment in the construction materials industry right now.
Diia. Osvita has launched a series that teaches veterans how to apply for grants of up to UAH 1 million for business. The course includes 11 episodes on business planning and templates for grant applications.
Kirill Budanov, the head of the GRU, believes that russia will not attack the Baltic states as long as the war in Ukraine continues.
The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine spoke to the graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics. Budanov emphasized that the war will end, but new important tasks will arise, and called on young people to be leaders.
Forensic experts have concluded that the damage caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine exceeds UAH 22 billion, which has launched a large-scale effort to prove Russian crimes in international courts.
The government is ready to invest $500 million in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector, according to a KSE study.
The Ministry of economy presented an investment guide containing 95 projects worth more than 2 27 billion in various sectors, such as energy, transport, agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, aimed at attracting investment for the recovery and economic development of Ukraine.
Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the energy sector suffered direct losses of 1 16. 1 billion and indirect financial losses of 4 40.1 billion, while restoration needs amount to 5 50.5 billion for the complete reconstruction of destroyed facilities.
Despite the sanctions, many large foreign companies, such as Leroy Merlin, Philip Morris, PepsiCo, Auchan, Nestle, Alibaba, Unilever, Mondelez and Xiaomi, continue to operate in russia, providing resources that could help the kremlin in its military actions against Ukraine.
The 12 winners of the first Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received $10,000 each to further develop projects in areas such as target recognition, navigation systems, and secure communications to support the military.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first Hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front, bringing together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who created innovative solutions to various military problems.
In 2023, the weighted average price of agricultural land in Ukraine amounted to UAH 37 thousand per hectare, up 13% compared to 2022. The price decreased by 2% in the fourth quarter
Maryna Bezrukova has been appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.