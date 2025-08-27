$41.400.03
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 49953 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 39886 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 15577 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 38115 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 36130 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 40437 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 93582 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 94205 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109852 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Financial Times

International firms finance a million Russian soldiers through taxes - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Foreign businesses paid over $20 billion in taxes to the Kremlin in 2024, enough to finance a million Russian soldiers. Since 2022, this amount has reached $60 billion, which is half of Russia's military budget for 2025.

International firms finance a million Russian soldiers through taxes - Media

Foreign businesses in Russia paid the Kremlin over $20 billion in taxes in 2024. This would be enough to fund a million new soldiers for the Russian army. Newsweek reports this, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, citing data provided by the B4Ukraine group and the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Institute. According to them, foreign companies in the Russian Federation paid at least $20 billion in taxes in 2024 alone.

This amount would be enough to pay for the recruitment of a million soldiers into the Russian army at the most expensive rates - such rates are currently in effect in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation, where a soldier receives $18.4 thousand for signing a contract.

In total, since 2022, foreign businesses have paid $60 billion in taxes in Russia. This is half of Russia's military budget for 2025.

Among all foreign companies that still have business in Russia, five companies that paid the most taxes to the Russian budget in 2024 have been identified:

  • Raiffeisen Bank, financial services (Austria) - $402 million;
    • Chery Automobile, car manufacturer (China) - $222 million;
      • Philip Morris International, tobacco company (multinational) - $220 million;
        • Japan Tobacco International, tobacco company (Japan) - $182 million;
          • Leroy Merlin, home and garden retail (France) - $128 million.

            The publication requested comments from representatives of Raiffeisen Bank, Chery Automobile, Philip Morris, and Leroy Merlin via email. JTI responded separately, stating that the company operates worldwide regardless of sanctions, and taxes on tobacco products will still be paid in Russia regardless of who owns the company's Russian assets.

            TI operates worldwide and continues its production and sales activities in Russia in full compliance with all applicable regulations... We continue to closely monitor legislative developments, as well as the situation on the ground, and review our options.

            - the comment says.

            B4Ukraine and KSE, for their part, stated that the presence of foreign business in the Russian market is not just an economic problem for the G7 and allies, but a direct threat to the economic security of Western countries.

            "By making significant tax contributions to Russia's military fund, foreign companies are effectively subsidizing arms purchases and military salaries. Their financial participation directly undermines Ukraine's defense capabilities and contributes to broader regional insecurity," the statement said.

            The Russian Federation allocates more than a billion rubles to finance "Yunarmia" to brainwash Ukrainian children - CNS28.04.25, 06:06 • 3550 views

            Olga Rozgon

            War in UkraineNews of the World
            Raiffeisen Bank International
            Kyiv School of Economics
            G7
            Ukraine