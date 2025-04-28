The Russian Federation allocates more than a billion rubles to finance "Yunarmia" to brainwash Ukrainian children - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is increasing funding for the paramilitary organization "Yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. This is part of a criminal strategy of genocide of identity.
The occupiers are turning the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) into ideological training grounds. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the Center for National Resistance (CNS).
Details
It is noted that this year the militarized children's organization "Yunarmy" will receive record funding - more than 1 billion rubles.
Twice as much as last year. And this is not for education, but for brainwashing and preparing children for war
The authors point out that "Yunarmia" and "Dvizhenie pervykh" are especially active in the TOT, "voluntarily-forcibly driving children into their ranks."
russia violates the rights of children in the TOT of Ukraine - preparing a new generation of cannon fodder ... the kremlin is breaking personalities and preparing Ukrainian children for the role of future "putin's soldiers"
There they call it "crimes against humanity" and "genocide of ideas and consciousness."
Let us remind you
russians are preparing schoolchildren of temporarily occupied Mariupol to participate in the war against Ukraine: they hold so-called "military-patriotic Zarnitsa games." Russian military personnel come to local educational institutions, teach children to march in formation, handle weapons, provide medical care in war conditions, and promote joining the ranks of the Russian occupation army.
