PUMB launched the third season of the "Living Towards" program: grants up to one million hryvnias for veteran businesses

In November 2025, a new season of the educational grant program "Living Towards" was launched by PUMB Bank with the participation of the Future Development Agency and KSE Graduate & Business School. Its goal remains unchanged – to help veterans launch or develop their own businesses together with relatives or friends. And this is not only about business, but also about the path to financial independence, self-realization, and integration into civilian life, UNN reports.

Education, Mentorship, Grants

The program provides training, mentoring and expert support, and funding for business ideas. This time, 40 teams, consisting of two participants: a veteran / serviceman – a combatant and a civilian, will be able to gain the necessary knowledge and practical recommendations for entrepreneurship.

Up to 20 winners who successfully complete the training and present the best business plans will receive grants to start or develop their own business: UAH 500,000 for startups (beginners), up to one million for experienced teams (existing businesses).

Results of past programs

Previous seasons of the educational grant program yielded impressive results, and the stories of the winners inspired PUMB to continue supporting veterans.

In the first season, 297 applications were submitted for participation in the program, and 14 winning teams received grants. In the second season, the number of applicants doubled to 430, of which 35 teams defended their projects before experts, and 21 received grants.

Thanks to this support, Ukraine will produce meat snacks, personalized covers for prostheses and metal fasteners, publish books and build inclusive homes, create recreation and rehabilitation facilities for children, and so on.

Who can join

Teams of 2 people led by a veteran / serviceman – a combatant. The team can include both a civilian and another veteran.

Categories:

● startups (beginners) who are just planning to start their own business;

● experienced teams that already have their own business and seek to develop it.

How it will happen:

1. Until November 25, 2025, submit applications on the website. The application form is filled out by the veteran / serviceman;

2. Until December 24, 2025, selection of 40 teams based on business ideas and motivation;

3. January-March 2026, weekly – online business training from KSE Business Graduate School lecturers and experts. Mentoring and expert support from FDA. Consultations on finance, marketing, SMM, export, etc. Successful completion of the course is one of the criteria for a team to be admitted to the final;

4. March-April – final defense of business projects before the jury. Up to 20 winners will receive grants of up to UAH 1 million;

5. April-July, in stages – conclusion of grant agreements, further mentoring and expert support, reporting on the use of grant assistance, creation of new jobs.

Post-training support

Each program participant gains access to a community of veteran businesses, promotion through the "Living Towards" platform, media support, and special banking conditions under the "Unbreakable Business" tariff from PUMB.

Therefore, we invite veterans and servicemen to apply by November 25, 2025. Details are on the website of the "Living Towards" platform.

Let's move forward together – towards veteran business and new opportunities!