04:45 PM • 3780 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 9216 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 10910 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13071 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 12518 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 15578 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 15713 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 30223 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20183 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 29674 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13073 views
PUMB launched the third season of the "Living Towards" program: grants up to one million hryvnias for veteran businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In November 2025, a new season of the educational grant program "Living Towards" from PUMB was launched, aimed at supporting veterans in starting or developing their own businesses. Up to 20 winning teams will receive grants from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million, and applications are accepted until November 25, 2025.

PUMB launched the third season of the "Living Towards" program: grants up to one million hryvnias for veteran businesses

In November 2025, a new season of the educational grant program "Living Towards" was launched by PUMB Bank with the participation of the Future Development Agency and KSE Graduate & Business School. Its goal remains unchanged – to help veterans launch or develop their own businesses together with relatives or friends. And this is not only about business, but also about the path to financial independence, self-realization, and integration into civilian life, UNN reports.

Education, Mentorship, Grants

The program provides training, mentoring and expert support, and funding for business ideas. This time, 40 teams, consisting of two participants: a veteran / serviceman – a combatant and a civilian, will be able to gain the necessary knowledge and practical recommendations for entrepreneurship.

Up to 20 winners who successfully complete the training and present the best business plans will receive grants to start or develop their own business: UAH 500,000 for startups (beginners), up to one million for experienced teams (existing businesses).

Results of past programs

Previous seasons of the educational grant program yielded impressive results, and the stories of the winners inspired PUMB to continue supporting veterans.

In the first season, 297 applications were submitted for participation in the program, and 14 winning teams received grants. In the second season, the number of applicants doubled to 430, of which 35 teams defended their projects before experts, and 21 received grants.

Thanks to this support, Ukraine will produce meat snacks, personalized covers for prostheses and metal fasteners, publish books and build inclusive homes, create recreation and rehabilitation facilities for children, and so on.

Who can join

Teams of 2 people led by a veteran / serviceman – a combatant. The team can include both a civilian and another veteran.

Categories:

●      startups (beginners) who are just planning to start their own business;

●      experienced teams that already have their own business and seek to develop it.

How it will happen:

1. Until November 25, 2025, submit applications on the website. The application form is filled out by the veteran / serviceman;

2. Until December 24, 2025, selection of 40 teams based on business ideas and motivation;

3. January-March 2026, weekly – online business training from KSE Business Graduate School lecturers and experts. Mentoring and expert support from FDA. Consultations on finance, marketing, SMM, export, etc. Successful completion of the course is one of the criteria for a team to be admitted to the final;

4. March-April – final defense of business projects before the jury. Up to 20 winners will receive grants of up to UAH 1 million;

5. April-July, in stages – conclusion of grant agreements, further mentoring and expert support, reporting on the use of grant assistance, creation of new jobs.

Post-training support

Each program participant gains access to a community of veteran businesses, promotion through the "Living Towards" platform, media support, and special banking conditions under the "Unbreakable Business" tariff from PUMB.

Therefore, we invite veterans and servicemen to apply by November 25, 2025. Details are on the website of the "Living Towards" platform.

Let's move forward together – towards veteran business and new opportunities!

Lilia Podolyak

