KSE research: $500 million is ready to be invested in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 40942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 46551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 71062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 161319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 208410 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 129266 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359776 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179677 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148531 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197393 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 24590 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 36713 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 43491 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50311 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 34052 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 40942 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 35441 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 46551 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 51623 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 71062 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 210 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 9902 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31595 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33653 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46862 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

KSE research: $500 million is ready to be invested in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 115252 views

The government is ready to invest $500 million in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector, according to a KSE study.

KSE research: $500 million is ready to be invested in Ukraine's reconstruction, particularly in the construction sector

Ukraine's construction industry has every chance to become one of the drivers of the country's economic recovery and growth in the post-war period. However, this requires coordinated efforts by the government, business, and international partners.

This is stated in the study "Structural Changes and Challenges in the Construction Industry of Ukraine: Analysis and Forecasts", conducted by the Kyiv School of Economics at the initiative of the European Business Association.

One of the main conclusions is that private investment is needed to rebuild. So far, we know about $500 million in investments in the construction sector-but is it enough?

KSE assessed the pre-war state of the construction industry and the impact of a full-scale invasion on it, determined the level of previous damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and the most needed materials for reconstruction.

According to the World Bank, the total cost of reconstruction and rehabilitation in Ukraine is $486 billion. At the same time, according to Olena Shulyak, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, about $65 billion is needed for construction materials alone to rebuild the part of the infrastructure mentioned in the World Bank reports.

"Yes, the war waged by Russia against our country has resulted in the destruction of more than 200,000 residential buildings, hundreds of schools, healthcare facilities, tens of thousands of kilometers of roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities. All of this needs to be rebuilt, and it is difficult to overestimate the role of quality building materials in this process" -  comments Victoria Kulikova, Head of the EBA Committees Department.

The vast majority of the necessary construction materials can be produced in Ukraine: it will cost the country less than imports, create additional jobs and increase taxes to the state budget. The share of domestic construction materials in total consumption in Ukraine exceeds 90%, and this figure can be maintained with the growth of construction, as evidenced by the meta-analysis of literature and opinions of sector experts in the study. Among the most popular materials for reconstruction are cement, concrete, metal structures, bricks, glass, thermal insulation materials, etc.

"Current investments are crucial, but additional billions are needed to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and economy. It should be noted that investments, in particular, will contribute to the development of domestic production capacities, creating new jobs and supporting the economy," said Maksym Nefyodov, Director of Innovative Solutions at KSE Institute.

It will take time and considerable investment to prepare domestic facilities for the production volumes required for the recovery. For example, to cover the demand for cement, clinker kilns need to be built, which can take about 2-3 years. 

Experts at the Kyiv School of Economics note that a number of large international companies have already announced their investment projects in Ukraine. The most promising is the Irish construction materials manufacturer CRH, which owns three cement plants in Ukraine under the CEMARK brand and has already invested $80 million in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion. In 2023, the company signed a mandate letter with the EBRD to jointly acquire the assets of Italian Buzzi in Ukraine. The deal is estimated at $100 million. It is currently being reviewed by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

Kingspan, another Irish building materials company, intends to invest $300 million in the Cirsha (Freedom) project. They expect a production campus to start operating in western Ukraine by 2026.

Ukrainian businesses are also investing in the construction industry. In 2022 , the development company City One Development began construction of a glass plant in Kyiv region. The only similar plant in Ukraine in Lysychansk was destroyed in 2014. Since then, Ukrainian demand has been covered by imports, which, before the full-scale invasion, consisted of 75% Russian and Belarusian products. The declared cost of the City One Development project is 100 million euros, and it should take several years to build. The company later announced its intention to build another similar plant by 2025.

The total investment in the production of remediation materials at these three enterprises is $500 million, but, as the authors of the study note, this may not be enough, as part of this amount still depends on the decision of the AMCU. The final results of the study will be published in July 2024.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
City One Development
Kingspan
Buzzi
CEMARK
construction
Kyiv School of Economics
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99