The VRU Committee supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. The vote is expected in the coming days.

The VRU Committee supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture

On October 15, 2025, the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, writes UNN.

Details

If Berezhna's candidacy is supported by the parliament, she will be responsible for coordinating state policy in the spheres of culture, media, education, national memory, youth policy and sports, as well as for integrating the humanitarian direction into the process of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

After a positive decision by the committee, the issue of Tetiana Berezhna's appointment will be submitted for consideration at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. It is expected that the vote may take place in the coming days.

Reference 

Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna was born on January 9, 1989, in the city of Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. She is a Ukrainian civil servant, lawyer, and economist.

She received her education at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in law. She interned at the Parliament of Canada under the CUPP program, studied at the Ukrainian School of Political Studies, "Aspen Institute Kyiv", Kyiv School of Economics (specialization GR), London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and in 2025, she completed the KMBS School of Strategic Architect program in "Management and Administration". 

In 2022-2025, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025 – after the new Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed, but the position of head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

