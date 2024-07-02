Ministry of Justice: there are already expert opinions on UAH 22 billion in damages from Russian aggression, which is the beginning of proving Russian crimes in international courts

Forensic experts have come to conclusions about losses from Russian aggression amounting to more than UAH 22 billion, which is the beginning of a large-scale work to prove Russian crimes in Ukraine in international courts, the Ministry of Justice reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Forensic experts of the Research Center for Forensic Examination in the field of Information Technology and Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine have established the damage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation at UAH 22,138,000,000," the statement reads.

The surveys were conducted in Kyiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions since the beginning of 2023.

Expert opinions on the damage caused by the Russian aggression in excess of UAH 22 billion are a successful start of a large-scale work to prove Russian crimes in Ukraine in international courts - said Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Andriy Haichenko.

According to him, similar work is underway in all regions that have suffered destruction. "In addition to foreign jurisdictions, the conclusions of expert institutions are successfully used as evidence in the jurisdictional bodies of Ukraine," the Deputy Minister noted.

Recall

According to experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine has already caused incredibly serious economic losses estimated at tens of billions of dollars.

"At present, KFI is conducting comprehensive examinations that help to establish all the circumstances of the cases. The joint work of military experts, economists and experts in the field of engineering, technical and commodity research makes it possible to obtain conclusions on the type of destruction, identification of weapons, the causal relationship between the event and damage to property, the cost of its restoration, etc. and, as a result, to summarize the losses incurred by the company," the company said.

Damages and losses in energy as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation exceeded 56 billion dollars - KSE