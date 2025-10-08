Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy

Tetiana Berezhna, who is acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, may soon be appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy. Her candidacy was approved during a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Yevheniya Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

The "Servant of the People" faction has just supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. - Kravchuk reported.

She added that the vote on Berezhna's candidacy will take place during the next plenary week.

For reference

36-year-old Tetiana Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025 — after a new Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed, but the position of head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

Previously, Berezhna, who is a lawyer by education, worked as Svyrydenko's deputy as Minister of Economy since 2022. Her area of responsibility included policy in the field of labor and employment, reform of the labor sphere, job creation, and the integration of veterans into the labor market.

During the World Expo-2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka, Berezhna was the Commissioner General from Ukraine. She was responsible for representing Ukraine and its national pavilion.

Berezhna received her higher education at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in law. She interned in the Canadian Parliament as a fellow of the Canadian-Ukrainian Parliamentary Program. She studied at the Ukrainian School of Political Studies and the Kyiv School of Economics in the field of GR (specialist in interaction with authorities), at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

In 2025, she completed the Strategic Architect School program at the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School (KMBS), obtaining a qualification in Management and Administration.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, and instead appointed former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi.