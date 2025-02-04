Russia's “shadow” fleet includes 230 tankers from the US and EU - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38433 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73656 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103811 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102692 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103615 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 98535 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98535 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 26731 views

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113851 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113851 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108305 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38433 views

02:39 PM • 38433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125414 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153575 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153575 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 6144 views

03:20 PM • 6144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 12438 views

02:48 PM • 12438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113854 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113854 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138917 views
Russia's “shadow” fleet includes 230 tankers from the US and EU - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27614 views

The investigation revealed that one-third of Russia's “shadow fleet” consists of tankers sold by US and EU companies after the war began. The sale brought billions of euros to the former owners.

The Russian "shadow fleet", which exports oil from Russia bypassing international sanctions, includes 230 tankers previously owned by companies from the United States and Europe. This is evidenced by the results of an investigation by an international journalistic consortium, DW reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that all these vessels, which make up more than a third of Moscow's "shadow fleet," were sold to Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that is, when prices for used tankers doubled compared to the year before the war, German TV channels NDR and WDR report.

According to these data, the sale of the vessels brought billions of euros to their former owners, including German ones. Between 2022 and 2024, 11 tankers were sold to Russia that previously belonged to German shipping companies and are now part of Russia's "shadow fleet." The ship owners earned about 200 million euros from these transactions alone, the report said.

In particular, the investigation mentions the sale of tankers by the shipping companies Schulte and Chemikalien Seetransport GmbH from Hamburg, as well as Salamon AG from Dortmund.

China's largest ports join sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”08.01.25, 11:50 • 20513 views

The sale of tankers to the "shadow fleet" is not illegal, the TV channels note. At the same time, shipowners entering into such agreements had a clear idea of where these tankers would end up, said Michelle Bockman, an expert at Lloyds List Intelligence.

The German Shipowners' Association (VDR), in response to a journalist's request, called the data "an alarming development." The sale of ships should be carried out with due responsibility, especially given the geopolitical tensions, the VDR said. Profit from the sale of tankers should not be achieved at the expense of safety or ethical principles, the association emphasized.

Addendum

The Russian "shadow fleet," estimated by the Kyiv School of Economics at more than 650 vessels, came into focus in 2024 not only because of the illegal transportation of Russian oil but also because of incidents involving damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

In particular, one of the shadow fleet's vessels was suspected of deliberately damaging the Estlink-2 submarine communication cable in the Gulf of Finland at the end of 2024. Therefore, the European military, intelligence services, and politicians consider the Russian "shadow fleet" to be a significant security threat.

India to abandon oil tankers hit by new US sanctions over transportation for Russia - Bloomberg13.01.25, 16:30 • 34150 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kyiv-school-of-economicsKyiv School of Economics
hamburhHamburg
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

