China's largest ports join sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42871 views
08:24 PM • 42871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145530 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145530 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133983 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133983 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133450 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133450 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170045 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110440 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110440 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93182 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129425 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128095 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128095 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 91579 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91579 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100978 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100978 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170031 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163322 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191100 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180341 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180341 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128100 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129429 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142563 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134215 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134215 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151423 views
China's largest ports join sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”

China's largest ports join sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20515 views

Shandong Port Group has banned tankers under US sanctions from entering its ports in Shandong province. This could affect oil imports from Russia, Venezuela and Iran, which account for 17% of China's total oil imports.

The Chinese port operator Shandong Port Group has closed its ports to tankers that have been subject to US sanctions. In particular, Shandong Port Group controls the ports it uses to import oil from Russia, Venezuela and Iran. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

“Shandong Port Group has banned tankers under US sanctions from entering its ports in the eastern Chinese province, home to many independent refineries that are the largest importers of oil from countries under US embargo,” the statement said.

It is noted that Shandong Port Group controls the main ports on the east coast of China, including Qingdao, Zizhao and Yantai. Shandong Province is the main route for oil imports from Russia, Venezuela and Iran. Last year, the province imported about 17% of all oil imported to China.

“If the ban is enforced, it will increase shipping costs for independent refiners in Shandong, the main buyers of the preferential sanctioned crude oil from the three countries. The ban could slow down imports to China, the world's largest oil-importing country,” the newspaper adds.

However, the port of Shandong said it expects the shipping ban to have a limited impact on independent refiners, as most of the sanctioned oil is transported on tankers that are not subject to sanctions.

Recall

US President Joe Biden's administration plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, targeting its oil revenues by taking action against tankers carrying Russian oil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
venezuelaVenezuela
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
iranIran

