We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for special attention to be paid to air raid signals in the coming days. This is reported by UNN with reference to the address of the Head of State.

Details

In the evening of June 08, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in his address the need to listen to air raid signals and take care of one's own safety.

Be sure to pay attention to air raid signals these days. Take care of yourself, please. Take care of yourself, take care of Ukraine - said the Head of State.

We remind you that the United States of America believes that Russia is preparing a multilateral strike on Ukraine, probably using missiles and drones. The targets may be government buildings and defense enterprises.

