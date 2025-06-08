Trolleybus traffic, which was limited due to the Russian shelling, has been restored in Kyiv

Trolleybus traffic has been restored in one of the districts of Kyiv, which was restricted due to enemy shelling on Friday, June 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Trolleybus traffic on Vadym Hetman Street, which was restricted due to shelling on June 6, has been restored. - the KCSA said in a statement.

It is noted that trolleybuses № 22, 27, 30, 42 are returning to permanent routes.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, fires broke out, hits were recorded in a multi-story building, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as a result of a large-scale missile and drone strike, which Russian invaders launched on the night of June 6, 80 people were injured. In particular, rescuers were killed in Kyiv.

Train traffic on the "red" line of the subway has been restored in Kyiv after the night attack by the Russian Federation