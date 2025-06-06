Train traffic on the "red" line of the subway has been restored in Kyiv after the night attack by the Russian Federation

In Kyiv, trains between the stations "Akademmistechko" – "Lisova" are running in normal mode again. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro, reports UNN.

According to the capital's metro, it took 13 hours of continuous and intensive work to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling as soon as possible.

The works included connecting dozens of communications, checking signaling, power supply, control systems and testing the safety of transportation infrastructure. Before launching regular traffic, a test train was launched along the line to make sure that the section was ready to carry passengers. By joint efforts, harmoniously and professionally, the subway returned to its usual rhythm - the statement reads.

We remind you that today, June 6, during another massive attack, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" metro line.