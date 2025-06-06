$41.470.01
Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)
Exclusive
03:42 PM • 7494 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 51230 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 61195 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 122394 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 160476 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 118552 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 100405 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92122 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66798 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92688 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Train traffic on the "red" line of the subway has been restored in Kyiv after the night attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Train traffic between the "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" stations has been fully restored in Kyiv after 13 hours of restoration work. This morning, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" line section.

Train traffic on the "red" line of the subway has been restored in Kyiv after the night attack by the Russian Federation

In Kyiv, trains between the stations "Akademmistechko" – "Lisova" are running in normal mode again. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro, reports UNN.

According to the capital's metro, it took 13 hours of continuous and intensive work to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling as soon as possible.

The works included connecting dozens of communications, checking signaling, power supply, control systems and testing the safety of transportation infrastructure. Before launching regular traffic, a test train was launched along the line to make sure that the section was ready to carry passengers. By joint efforts, harmoniously and professionally, the subway returned to its usual rhythm 

- the statement reads.

The head of the KMVA, Tkachenko, called on drivers to give people a ride from the right bank to the left due to the damage to the metro tracks06.06.25, 18:51 • 1004 views

We remind you that today, June 6, during another massive attack, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" metro line.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv
