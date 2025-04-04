$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1998 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10491 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112521 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373543 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299266 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212121 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243316 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254679 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Train traffic on the red line has been restored in Kyiv: details

The Kyiv Metro has restored train traffic on the ground section of the red line. Trains run from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Lisova" station as usual.

Society • March 15, 06:49 AM • 23588 views
Exclusive

There is a shortage of about 20% of workers in the capital's metro: which vacancies are in demand

The capital's metro is lacking 20% of its workers, especially in technical specialties. Currently, one woman has completed her training as a train driver and is undergoing an internship.

Society • March 7, 01:58 PM • 131147 views

Former Kyiv metro manager Braginsky traveled abroad on the basis of a forged medical examination report, police initiate proceedings

The police are conducting investigative actions against the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Braginsky. He left the country on the basis of a forged conclusion of the Medical Examiner's Committee on an allegedly incurable illness.

Kyiv • January 16, 08:56 AM • 109934 views

More than 450 thousand people used shelters in the Kyiv subway in 2024

In 2024, the Kyiv metro provided shelter to more than 450,000 people during nighttime air raids. Many more passengers used metro stations as shelters during the day.

Society • December 30, 02:17 PM • 25791 views

Subway flooding in Kyiv: the former head of the capital's subway was notified of suspicion

The former head of the Kyiv Metro has been notified of suspicion of official negligence due to the flooding of the tunnels. Due to the closure of metro stations, the budget lost more than UAH 138.5 million, and the subway lost UAH 26 million in revenue.

Kyiv • November 12, 12:47 PM • 19149 views

Subway in the capital resumes operation after air raid alert is lifted

After the air raid alert has been lifted, the Kyiv Metro returns to normal operation. Traffic intervals on all lines are 3.5-4 minutes, and additional trains are being delivered from the depot.

Announcements • November 11, 07:57 AM • 24190 views
Exclusive

The situation is getting worse every day: expert on the shortage of private minibus drivers

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers reported a worsening situation with the shortage of minibus drivers. Many drivers are afraid to go to Kyiv, and there is no involvement of women in this profession.

Society • October 23, 12:20 PM • 135476 views
Exclusive

Women at the wheel: how the share of female drivers in taxis is growing during the war

Bolt and Uklon note the growing number of female taxi drivers in Ukraine. The main reasons are job loss, relocation, and men being mobilized due to the war.

Society • October 23, 06:25 AM • 116851 views
Exclusive

Women drivers in the Kyiv subway: one is already undergoing an internship, four more are studying

Kyiv Metro reports that 4 women have been trained as electric train drivers. The company notes a shortage of personnel in technical professions and the lack of gender distribution in employment.

Society • October 19, 11:39 AM • 176598 views

The Dnipro metro station has resumed operation in Kyiv. A mine-like gas mask filter was found in a carriage

The Dnipro metro station in Kyiv has resumed operations after an incident with an unknown object in a car. Police confirmed that the object was a gas mask filter and not a mine, as previously reported.

Society • October 9, 01:58 PM • 15284 views

Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv temporarily closed for entry: what happened

Due to a technical malfunction of the rolling stock, Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv are temporarily closed for entry. Specialists are working to repair the damage and restore normal train traffic on the Blue Line.

Kyiv • October 5, 01:12 PM • 24759 views
Exclusive

A woman falls on the tracks in the Kyiv subway

A woman in her 50s fell on the tracks at the Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv. She was taken out alive, an ambulance was called, and train traffic resumed after a 7-minute delay.

Kyiv • September 30, 08:26 AM • 109965 views

Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition

The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition to install protective screens in the subway. The DBN does not provide for such structures, but the issue may be considered when designing new subway lines.

Society • September 18, 09:19 AM • 15446 views

Construction of the subway to Vynohradar will begin in October: KCSA provided details

The contractor will start construction of the metro to Vynohradar in October at its own expense. KCSA will pay for the work only after the state expert review and confirmation of its quality.

Society • August 16, 09:33 AM • 31702 views

Subway to Vynohradar: agreement signed to continue construction

"Kyiv Metro has signed a contract with Avtostrada Group to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, and the construction period is 30 months.

Society • August 15, 12:31 PM • 45051 views

KCSA showed how the metro tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations is being repaired

Repairs are underway around the clock on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska stations. A new 27-meter tunnel structure has been built, adjacent sections have been reinforced, and traffic is expected to resume in early fall.

Society • August 6, 11:36 AM • 30452 views
Exclusive

“Male” professions are gaining relevance among women: which areas are most popular

Under martial law, women are more likely to choose atypical professions. According to the State Employment Service, the number of women studying to become machine operators, machinists, and electricians has increased.

Society • July 31, 12:21 PM • 113749 views

Flooding of the Kyiv subway: the court sent another suspect to house arrest

Kyiv's Podilskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Volodymyr Sydorenko, head of the subway's track service. He is suspected of negligence, which led to the flooding of the subway and the closure of a part of the “blue” line.

Kyiv • July 25, 01:47 PM • 39451 views

Subway flooding in Kyiv: court places chief subway engineer under house arrest

The court has imposed a preventive measure on the chief engineer of Kyiv Metro over the flooding of stations. He will be under round-the-clock house arrest until September 23, 2024.

Kyiv • July 25, 09:24 AM • 41057 views

The Ministry of Infrastructure launches a pilot project to train bus drivers

Ukraine is launching a pilot project to train women to drive buses to overcome the staff shortage. The initiative is aimed at creating new jobs and implementing gender equality standards in the transportation industry.

Society • July 24, 01:30 PM • 22972 views

Flooding of the capital's subway tunnels: the prosecutor's office responded to the KCSA statement

A number of examinations were conducted in the case of the flooding of the Kyiv metro tunnels, and one of them showed that the cause of the tunnel's destruction was improper operation, not poor construction, the prosecutor's office said.

Kyiv • July 24, 10:28 AM • 27637 views

KCSA responds to suspicions of subway officials due to tunnel flooding

The Kyiv Metro is ready to cooperate with law enforcement to investigate the flooding of the tunnels. KCSA claims that the problem arose due to poor construction, not improper maintenance.

Kyiv • July 23, 01:23 PM • 39865 views

Flooding of the capital's subway tunnels: subway officials have been notified of suspicion

Two officials of Kyiv Metro were notified of suspicion of official negligence due to the flooding of the tunnels. The losses to the city budget are estimated at over UAH 138.5 million, and the lost revenues of the subway are almost UAH 26 million.

Kyiv • July 23, 12:37 PM • 33535 views

Three metro stations of the “green line” closed in Kyiv: what is known

Kyiv's Syrets, Dorohozhychi and Lukyanivska metro stations have been temporarily closed. Trains on the Green Line are running between Zoloti Vorota and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

Society • July 18, 07:48 AM • 26953 views