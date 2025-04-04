The Kyiv Metro has restored train traffic on the ground section of the red line. Trains run from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Lisova" station as usual.
The capital's metro is lacking 20% of its workers, especially in technical specialties. Currently, one woman has completed her training as a train driver and is undergoing an internship.
The police are conducting investigative actions against the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Braginsky. He left the country on the basis of a forged conclusion of the Medical Examiner's Committee on an allegedly incurable illness.
In 2024, the Kyiv metro provided shelter to more than 450,000 people during nighttime air raids. Many more passengers used metro stations as shelters during the day.
The former head of the Kyiv Metro has been notified of suspicion of official negligence due to the flooding of the tunnels. Due to the closure of metro stations, the budget lost more than UAH 138.5 million, and the subway lost UAH 26 million in revenue.
After the air raid alert has been lifted, the Kyiv Metro returns to normal operation. Traffic intervals on all lines are 3.5-4 minutes, and additional trains are being delivered from the depot.
The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers reported a worsening situation with the shortage of minibus drivers. Many drivers are afraid to go to Kyiv, and there is no involvement of women in this profession.
Bolt and Uklon note the growing number of female taxi drivers in Ukraine. The main reasons are job loss, relocation, and men being mobilized due to the war.
Kyiv Metro reports that 4 women have been trained as electric train drivers. The company notes a shortage of personnel in technical professions and the lack of gender distribution in employment.
The Dnipro metro station in Kyiv has resumed operations after an incident with an unknown object in a car. Police confirmed that the object was a gas mask filter and not a mine, as previously reported.
Due to a technical malfunction of the rolling stock, Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv are temporarily closed for entry. Specialists are working to repair the damage and restore normal train traffic on the Blue Line.
A woman in her 50s fell on the tracks at the Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv. She was taken out alive, an ambulance was called, and train traffic resumed after a 7-minute delay.
The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition to install protective screens in the subway. The DBN does not provide for such structures, but the issue may be considered when designing new subway lines.
The contractor will start construction of the metro to Vynohradar in October at its own expense. KCSA will pay for the work only after the state expert review and confirmation of its quality.
"Kyiv Metro has signed a contract with Avtostrada Group to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, and the construction period is 30 months.
Repairs are underway around the clock on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska stations. A new 27-meter tunnel structure has been built, adjacent sections have been reinforced, and traffic is expected to resume in early fall.
Under martial law, women are more likely to choose atypical professions. According to the State Employment Service, the number of women studying to become machine operators, machinists, and electricians has increased.
Kyiv's Podilskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Volodymyr Sydorenko, head of the subway's track service. He is suspected of negligence, which led to the flooding of the subway and the closure of a part of the “blue” line.
The court has imposed a preventive measure on the chief engineer of Kyiv Metro over the flooding of stations. He will be under round-the-clock house arrest until September 23, 2024.
Ukraine is launching a pilot project to train women to drive buses to overcome the staff shortage. The initiative is aimed at creating new jobs and implementing gender equality standards in the transportation industry.
A number of examinations were conducted in the case of the flooding of the Kyiv metro tunnels, and one of them showed that the cause of the tunnel's destruction was improper operation, not poor construction, the prosecutor's office said.
The Kyiv Metro is ready to cooperate with law enforcement to investigate the flooding of the tunnels. KCSA claims that the problem arose due to poor construction, not improper maintenance.
Two officials of Kyiv Metro were notified of suspicion of official negligence due to the flooding of the tunnels. The losses to the city budget are estimated at over UAH 138.5 million, and the lost revenues of the subway are almost UAH 26 million.
Kyiv's Syrets, Dorohozhychi and Lukyanivska metro stations have been temporarily closed. Trains on the Green Line are running between Zoloti Vorota and Chervonyi Khutir stations.