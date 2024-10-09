The Dnipro metro station has resumed operation in Kyiv. A mine-like gas mask filter was found in a carriage
Kyiv • UNN
The Dnipro metro station in Kyiv has resumed operations after an incident with an unknown object in a car. Police confirmed that the object was a gas mask filter and not a mine, as previously reported.
The Dnipro subway station in Kyiv has reopened, having been closed due to an incident with an unknown object in a car. Law enforcement officers found out that eyewitnesses confused a gas mask filter with a mine. This was stated in KCSA, reports UNN.
Details
Dnipro metro station is operating as usual. Trains stop on both tracks of the station
It is noted that the incident is being studied and investigated by police officers.
In a conversation with a UNN journalist , the police confirmed that the object found in the subway car was a gas mask filter, not a mine, as eyewitnesses reported.
Context
Kyiv Telegram channels reported that unknown persons had thrown a "mine" into a subway car. Eyewitnesses said that the car was evacuated, and the authorities warned that the Dnipro metro station was closed for entry and exit.
Circumstances of the incident at the subway station in Kyiv are being investigated, explosive experts have arrived at the scene - police09.10.24, 16:28 • 14618 views