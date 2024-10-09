Circumstances of the incident at the subway station in Kyiv are being investigated, explosive experts have arrived at the scene - police

In Kyiv, police are investigating an incident at a subway station, subway trains are running non-stop through the Dnipro station, an investigative team and bomb squad have arrived at the scene, the Kyiv police reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Context

Kyiv Telegram channels reported that on unknown persons threw a "mine" into a subway car. Eyewitnesses say that the car was evacuated.

In Kyiv, the Dnipro metro station was closed to passengers. Trains are running past the station without stopping.