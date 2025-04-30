50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

This week, photos appeared of famous Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio vacationing with his 26-year-old girlfriend, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, in Ibiza. In the photos, the actor looks noticeably slimmer. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

The paparazzi caught the couple as they left the exclusive Spanish seaside restaurant Casa Jondal, where steak tartare with caviar costs a whopping $295.

Di Caprio replaced his signature face mask, which he often wore in an attempt to hide his identity, with a dark hat, sunglasses and a hoodie to remain incognito. However, even under these rather loose clothes, it was noticeable that the movie star's physique had noticeably decreased.

Leo has lost weight before, but this time it's different because it's not for a movie role. He is recovering and getting in shape to keep up with Vittoria. She has a big influence on him and he is very much in love with her. Now she is part of his world and he intends to keep it that way - a source close to Di Caprio told the publication.

Also, according to Dailymail, the model is extremely satisfied with the results of her influence on her boyfriend.

Vittoria enjoys her, so to speak, "new man", she is very happy with him. But she was by no means repelled by the way he looked before - added the source.

Earlier in Hollywood, the actor was teased for his tendency to dump girls after they turned 25. However, it seems that Ceretti, who is already 26 years old, has broken this endless chain of Di Caprio's romances. Earlier, the actor admitted in an interview with Esquire magazine in 2014 that it was difficult for women to survive his more nomadic lifestyle, but now it seems that this problem has been solved.

She is the most real girl he has ever had, and she gives him a sense of sincere love. It is clear that they both appreciate what they have. She understands that his schedule can change and never shows jealousy - the source shared information about the couple's relationship.

