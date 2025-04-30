50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11127 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53834 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80162 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 141398 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82858 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224917 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165927 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115452 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140140 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107912 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17758 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42089 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 141398 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127646 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 147999 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5316 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11033 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12173 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26573 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71727 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5156 views

Leonardo Di Caprio noticeably lost weight while vacationing with Vittoria Ceretti in Ibiza. An insider reports that Vittoria has a positive influence on the actor.

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

This week, photos appeared of famous Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio vacationing with his 26-year-old girlfriend, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, in Ibiza. In the photos, the actor looks noticeably slimmer. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

The paparazzi caught the couple as they left the exclusive Spanish seaside restaurant Casa Jondal, where steak tartare with caviar costs a whopping $295.

Di Caprio replaced his signature face mask, which he often wore in an attempt to hide his identity, with a dark hat, sunglasses and a hoodie to remain incognito. However, even under these rather loose clothes, it was noticeable that the movie star's physique had noticeably decreased.

Leo has lost weight before, but this time it's different because it's not for a movie role. He is recovering and getting in shape to keep up with Vittoria. She has a big influence on him and he is very much in love with her. Now she is part of his world and he intends to keep it that way 

- a source close to Di Caprio told the publication.

Also, according to Dailymail, the model is extremely satisfied with the results of her influence on her boyfriend.

Vittoria enjoys her, so to speak, "new man", she is very happy with him. But she was by no means repelled by the way he looked before

 - added the source.

Earlier in Hollywood, the actor was teased for his tendency to dump girls after they turned 25. However, it seems that Ceretti, who is already 26 years old, has broken this endless chain of Di Caprio's romances. Earlier, the actor admitted in an interview with Esquire magazine in 2014 that it was difficult for women to survive his more nomadic lifestyle, but now it seems that this problem has been solved.

She is the most real girl he has ever had, and she gives him a sense of sincere love. It is clear that they both appreciate what they have. She understands that his schedule can change and never shows jealousy 

- the source shared information about the couple's relationship.

"Midlife Crisis": DiCaprio shocks the public with a sudden change of image02.04.25, 13:22 • 198208 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
