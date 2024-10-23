Women at the wheel: how the share of female drivers in taxis is growing during the war

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Women at the wheel: how the share of female drivers in taxis is growing during the war

Kyiv

 • 116851 views

Bolt and Uklon note the growing number of female taxi drivers in Ukraine. The main reasons are job loss, relocation, and men being mobilized due to the war.

Women at the wheel: how the share of female drivers in taxis is growing during the war

With the outbreak of full-scale war, the Ukrainian labor market has undergone dramatic changes, and these transformations have not spared even such a traditionally “male” sphere as taxi services. UNN journalist found out how much the share of female drivers has increased and what motivates them to work in taxis at Bolt and Uklon.

In Ukrainian business, the number of women who are learning or already working in “male” professions has begun to grow. Economic instability, job losses, relocation, and mobilization are forcing women to look for new sources of income, and more and more of them are choosing to work as taxi drivers.

However, is this trend really widespread? According to those who regularly use taxi services, there are indeed more women. And what do companies say - has the number of women who have become their partners really increased?

According to Bolt's press service, the flow of drivers and orders is very dynamic, and the situation can change from day to day, influenced by many factors, such as seasonality, weather conditions, etc.

In general, companies note that the number of women in their niche is growing, although not too significantly.

For example, the share of active female drivers in Bolt is less than 10%. In 2024, the share of female drivers increased slightly compared to previous years.

 “Now we have 2% of female drivers out of the total number of drivers working with us. This is not much, but a year and a half ago we had only 0.5%. The process is gradual, and we don't expect a quick result. By the end of the year, we plan to increase this figure to 3%,” Uklon said.

The company is also planning several internal initiatives to help attract more female drivers.

The main reasons for the growth in the number of women in taxi companies are the challenges of a full-scale war: job loss, relocation, and mobilization. Both companies believe that it is the flexible schedule and stable earnings that motivate them to work as taxi drivers.

Uklon also noted that the company is not experiencing an acute shortage of drivers.

Recall

The Kyiv Metro said that four more women are preparing to become electric train drivers , while they also note a shortage of personnel in a number of technical professions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

