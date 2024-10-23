The situation is getting worse every day: expert on the shortage of private minibus drivers
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers reported a worsening situation with the shortage of minibus drivers. Many drivers are afraid to go to Kyiv, and there is no involvement of women in this profession.
The situation with the shortage of private minibus drivers is getting worse every day. In general, drivers are afraid to go to Kyiv, and many have not updated their data. Ihor Moiseenko, head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, told UNN.
When asked whether the shortage of drivers has increased since May, Moiseenko replied: "Yes. The situation is getting worse every day. Some carriers are trying to get bookings, some succeed, some fail. In general, drivers are afraid to go to Kyiv, many have not updated their data. The situation is very difficult.
In addition, he noted that there is no tendency for women to be involved in driving minibuses.
Addendum
In May of this year , it was reportedthat the shortage of private minibus drivers is complicated and jeopardizes the work of many transport companies that provide passenger transportation in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The shortage of public transportation drivers in the capital is also quite noticeable. Approximately, more than half a thousand Kyivpastrans drivers have been mobilized.
The Kyiv Metro told a UNN journalist that four more women are preparing to become electric train drivers, while they also note a shortage of personnel in a number of technical professions.
UNN also asked about the situation in such a traditionally "male" area as taxi services.
According to Bolt's press service, the flow of drivers and orders is very dynamic, and the situation can change from day to day, depending on many factors, such as seasonality, weather conditions, etc.
In general, companies note that the number of women in their niche is growing, although not too significantly.
For example, the share of active female drivers in Bolt is less than 10%. In 2024, the share of female drivers increased slightly compared to previous years.
Uklon reportedthat 2% of female drivers out of the total number of drivers now cooperate with them. This is not much, but a year and a half ago we had only 0.5%.
We would like to add that the reservation of employees from mobilization in the Diia app has been temporarily closed. The audit of reservists will continue until November 15.