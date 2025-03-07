There is a shortage of about 20% of workers in the capital's metro: which vacancies are in demand
Kyiv • UNN
The capital's metro is lacking 20% of its workers, especially in technical specialties. Currently, one woman has completed her training as a train driver and is undergoing an internship.
The Kyiv Metro has a staff shortage of about 20%. The enterprise is in most need of skilled workers, particularly for positions such as train driver, electromechanic, and electrical fitter. At the same time, 42% of the workforce in the metro are women. This was reported to the journalist by UNN in response to a request from the Kyiv Metro.
"As of today, one woman has successfully completed training for the position of train driver in the metro. Currently, she has started an internship with an experienced mentor, a driver-instructor, before being allowed to work independently," the response to the request states.
It is reported that the duration of the internship ranges from one to three months, depending on the comprehensive indicators of the driver's readiness for independent work.
"In the Kyiv Metro, there is a staff shortage of about 20%. The enterprise is in most need of skilled workers, particularly for positions such as: train driver, electromechanic, electrical fitter, locksmith, dispatcher for the reception and dispatch of metro trains, station post dispatcher for remote control, electric welder, turner, milling machine operator, track fitter, track inspector and artificial structures, tunnel worker, and others," the response to the request notes.
In addition, the metro reported that as of February 28, 42% of women are employed in the following positions:
⦁ head of management, department, sector;
⦁ head of distances, head of metro stations;
⦁ accountant, economist, engineer, inspector;
⦁ dispatcher at the centralization station post, dispatcher near the escalator, dispatcher at the remote control station post, driver of compressor units;
⦁ cleaner of production premises, electrical fitter for repair and maintenance of electrical equipment;
⦁ painter, electrical fitter for repair and maintenance of communication equipment and devices, relay electrical fitter, boiler operator, electrician for maintenance and repair of escalators;
⦁ defectoscopist for magnetic control, crane operator (crane driver), track inspector and artificial structures, drainer, tunnel worker, and others.
Supplement
In October 2024, the Kyiv Metro reported that four more women are preparing to become train drivers of electric trains, while they note a shortage of personnel in several technical professions.