There are first inquiries within the framework of the program to train women in "male" professions: what will they master?

As part of the project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions, we received the first requests from employers in Poltava Oblast to train five women in the profession of agricultural tractor driver.

The first employers have applied to the State Employment Service as part of a pilot government project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions. The training will be paid for by the state from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and employers will provide a place for internships and must hire women after graduation. In total, the program allows Ukrainian women to learn 31 professions at public expense.

The first requests were made by four employers from the Poltava region with applications to train five women in the profession of agricultural tractor driver. These are the Volodar-S, Mukhin Agro, Dibrova, and Kaplyntsivske farms - the statement said.

The Employment Service has already selected candidates for training at the request of Poltava farmers, including women with higher education, a person with a group 3 disability, and one woman with a complete secondary education who currently works as a storekeeper and wants to change her profession.

The training will take place at the Interregional Center for Professional Retraining of Discharged Servicemen in Khorol, Poltava Oblast.

It is reported that the cost of training under the pilot program cannot exceed 10 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (as of today, it is UAH 30,280). If the cost of training is higher, the difference can be paid by the employer or project participant. The training period can be up to 10 months.

Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna noted that the program is aimed at providing the labor market with skilled workers, in particular in areas where there is an acute shortage of personnel: construction, industry, and transportation.

And also to support women's competitiveness in the labor market. Currently, we are seeing a trend where businesses are more actively offering new opportunities for women, and women are more actively responding to offers from employers. In particular, women are increasingly choosing blue-collar occupations in which men are statistically more represented: drivers, machine operators, crane operators, loaders, and machine operators. Thanks to an experimental government program, more women will be able to master the following professions and find employment - emphasized Berezhna.

Yulia Zhovtyak, Director of the State Employment Service, noted that when women take up professions traditionally dominated by men, it is not just about gender equality, but also about real opportunities for economic growth and strengthening of our country.

Today, under martial law, every job is a contribution to victory, and every employed Ukrainian woman is a support for her family, community and country as a whole. Our task is to create these opportunities and help realize the potential of every person, regardless of gender or age - said Zhovtyak.

In November 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers launched a project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions at public expense. Ukrainian women will be able to master more than 30 professions and find jobs in areas where they were less represented.