There are first inquiries within the framework of the program to train women in "male" professions: what will they master?

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

There are first inquiries within the framework of the program to train women in "male" professions: what will they master?

There are first inquiries within the framework of the program to train women in "male" professions: what will they master?

Kyiv  •  UNN

Five women from Poltava Oblast have applied for state-funded training as tractor drivers. The program allows Ukrainian women to master 31 traditionally male-dominated professions.

As part of the project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions, we received the first requests from employers in Poltava Oblast to train five women in the profession of agricultural tractor driver.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The first employers have applied to the State Employment Service as part of a pilot government project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions. The training will be paid for by the state from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and employers will provide a place for internships and must hire women after graduation. In total, the program allows Ukrainian women to learn 31 professions at public expense.

The first requests were made by four employers from the Poltava region with applications to train five women in the profession of agricultural tractor driver. These are the Volodar-S, Mukhin Agro, Dibrova, and Kaplyntsivske farms

- the statement said.

The Employment Service has already selected candidates for training at the request of Poltava farmers, including women with higher education, a person with a group 3 disability, and one woman with a complete secondary education who currently works as a storekeeper and wants to change her profession.

The training will take place at the Interregional Center for Professional Retraining of Discharged Servicemen in Khorol, Poltava Oblast.

It is reported that the cost of training under the pilot program cannot exceed 10 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (as of today, it is UAH 30,280). If the cost of training is higher, the difference can be paid by the employer or project participant. The training period can be up to 10 months.

Women go to work in the Moscow Metro, One is already studying to become a driver - KCSA07.06.24, 13:41 • 41386 views

Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna noted that the program is aimed at providing the labor market with skilled workers, in particular in areas where there is an acute shortage of personnel: construction, industry, and transportation.

And also to support women's competitiveness in the labor market. Currently, we are seeing a trend where businesses are more actively offering new opportunities for women, and women are more actively responding to offers from employers. In particular, women are increasingly choosing blue-collar occupations in which men are statistically more represented: drivers, machine operators, crane operators, loaders, and machine operators. Thanks to an experimental government program, more women will be able to master the following professions and find employment

- emphasized Berezhna.

Yulia Zhovtyak, Director of the State Employment Service, noted that when women take up professions traditionally dominated by men, it is not just about gender equality, but also about real opportunities for economic growth and strengthening of our country.

Today, under martial law, every job is a contribution to victory, and every employed Ukrainian woman is a support for her family, community and country as a whole. Our task is to create these opportunities and help realize the potential of every person, regardless of gender or age

- said Zhovtyak.

The government urged women to master male professions07.06.24, 03:19 • 26258 views

AddendumAddendum

In November 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers launched a project to train women in traditionally male-dominated professions at public expense. Ukrainian women will be able to master more than 30 professions and find jobs in areas where they were less represented. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

