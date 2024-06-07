Women go to work in the Moscow Metro, One is already studying to become a driver - KCSA

Women go to work in the Moscow Metro. One woman is already studying to become a train driver, but they are also employed in other specialties. This is reported by the Kiev City State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Women go to work in the Moscow Metro. Now one woman is studying to be a machinist. In addition, women are employed in other specialties. In general, the company employs 41% of women and 59% of men - the message says.

It is noted that the situation with the shortage of specialists is connected, in particular, with the specifics of the profession, forced migration and mobilization work.

"Today, the company has more than 15% of vacant positions. These are the positions of locksmiths, Turners, electricians, metro drivers," the KCSA noted.

Recall

Starting from June 3, The Moscow Metro will change the train schedule: during peak hours, trains will run every 3-4 minutes, and during inter - peak hours-every 6-6:30 minutes.