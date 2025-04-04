Jake Sullivan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14061 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24867 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62655 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210445 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120747 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389200 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 13057 views

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 129067 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210445 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210445 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389200 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389200 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 253022 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308816 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 1776 views

07:44 PM • 1776 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 12516 views

05:58 PM • 12516 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 43232 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43232 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 71274 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71274 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 56758 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56758 views
Persons

Jake Sullivan

News by theme

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

The head of US intelligence has stripped Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified data

Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.

Politics • March 11, 12:06 AM • 17685 views

Trump denies Biden's associates access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. Lisa Monaco, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 07:20 AM • 33727 views

Trump strips Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 02:52 AM • 34325 views

The CIA has changed its position on the origin of COVID-19: what's learned

The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.

COVID-19 • January 26, 12:19 PM • 70517 views

US presidential advisers Sullivan and Volz did not mention the war in Ukraine among the main challenges

During the discussion in Washington, US National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.

War • January 15, 03:27 PM • 31305 views

Release of hostages in Gaza: Biden administration works with Trump team on deal

The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.

News of the World • January 12, 05:10 PM • 26082 views

Biden discusses possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities - Axios

The US National Security Advisor presented Biden with options for a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. The discussion focused on a possible U.S. response if Iran moves closer to developing nuclear weapons by January 20.

News of the World • January 3, 12:22 AM • 28793 views

Sullivan: Agreements to end the war in Ukraine can be reached through pressure on Russia

U. S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Trump to maintain Biden's pressure on russia. He stressed that military support for Ukraine is a key lever for achieving a fair agreement.

War • December 23, 07:16 AM • 23835 views

The US warns of the threat of ISIS' return after the fall of the Assad regime

The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.

News of the World • December 19, 08:45 AM • 15052 views

Trump and Netanyahu discuss the fate of hostages in Gaza and the situation in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has a phone conversation with Donald Trump about the release of hostages in Gaza and the events in Syria. Trump threatens “hell” in the Middle East if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.

News of the World • December 16, 06:58 AM • 13892 views

MEDIA: Biden wants to give Ukraine thousands of missiles and rockets before Trump's inauguration

The Biden administration plans to deliver thousands of missiles, hundreds of thousands of shells, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine in 5 weeks. The Pentagon is using sea and air routes to expedite the delivery.

War • December 13, 07:25 PM • 33466 views

Yermak and representatives of the Trump team discussed Russia's plans and how to thwart them

Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.

Politics • December 6, 08:13 AM • 18300 views

The White House has unveiled a new strategy to support Ukraine - what is known about the plan

The USA has developed a plan to strengthen Ukraine's military position by providing weapons and new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The plan includes the supply of equipment, military training, and a $20 billion credit from frozen Russian assets.

Politics • December 6, 06:21 AM • 20723 views

US prepares new sanctions against Russia - White House

Jake Sullivan announced new sanctions against Russia due to North Korea's participation in the war. The United States also allocated a new допомоги 725 million aid package.

War • December 3, 06:15 AM • 20562 views

Biden asks Congress for an additional 2 24 billion for Ukraine: the Pentagon revealed details to the media

The Biden administration will appeal to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in the amount of 2 24 billion. Of these, 8 8 billion. it will go to USAI, and 1 16 billion. - to replenish US warehouses for new aid packages.

War • December 2, 07:36 PM • 27474 views

The United States will not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine - the White House made a statement

Jake Sullivan denied information about the possibility of providing nuclear potential to Ukraine. The United States will continue to supply conventional weapons and military equipment to protect Ukraine.

War • December 2, 03:57 AM • 21290 views

Trump and Biden's advisors join forces on war in Ukraine

Mike Waltz, Trump's future adviser, announced cooperation with the Biden administration on the war in Ukraine. The two administrations are working as a team to achieve peace and contain the escalation of the conflict.

Politics • November 25, 10:31 AM • 13737 views

Sullivan: Ukraine is in a difficult situation on the battlefield due to mobilization problems

The US National Security Advisor said that Ukraine has problems with mobilization. According to him, no weapon system is decisive without sufficient manpower.

War • November 19, 07:20 PM • 37325 views

Biden urges Xi Jinping to convince DPRK not to help Russia

At the APEC summit, Biden urged Xi Jinping to persuade North Korea not to provide military assistance to Russia. The leaders also agreed on human control over nuclear weapons without the use of artificial intelligence.

News of the World • November 17, 08:52 PM • 21012 views

US Congress may have a “chance” to increase funding for Ukraine during the lame duck session - senator

Democrat Tim Kaine said that additional funding for Ukraine is likely to be approved before the change of government. House Republicans may block the initiative because of Trump's position.

Politics • November 14, 12:32 PM • 17978 views

Biden talks to Trump about the importance of supporting Ukraine for US national security - White House

At his meeting with Trump at the White House, Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security. Sullivan said that the president would continue to defend this position both privately and publicly.

War • November 14, 11:50 AM • 23282 views

“Trump wants to bring both sides to negotiations” - future advisor Waltz on Ukraine policy

Future US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz announced Trump's plans to end the war through negotiations. Waltz had previously supported aid to Ukraine, but later voted against funding.

War • November 14, 09:35 AM • 33248 views

Biden administration plans to address Congress on Ukraine assistance in 2025

The Biden administration plans to appeal to Congress for new aid to Ukraine for 2025. Sullivan reiterated his intention to use all the allocated funds by the end of the presidential term.

War • November 14, 07:24 AM • 39529 views

Trump on his plans for the first week in office: to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mass deportation of migrants

Donald Trump announced large-scale changes if he wins the election, including the deportation of migrants and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. His team is preparing dozens of decrees for his first week in office.

Politics • November 11, 02:07 AM • 110637 views

Sullivan: Putin may not have decided yet what he will give the DPRK in exchange for its troops

The US National Security Advisor suggests that Putin has not yet decided what Russia will provide to the DPRK in exchange for its troops. Kim Jong-un can expect military and technological support, in particular for his nuclear program.

Politics • November 11, 12:53 AM • 100493 views

Biden to urge Trump and Congress to continue supporting Ukraine - Sullivan

Jake Sullivan reported on Biden's plans to convince the future US administration to continue to help Ukraine. The president will have 70 days to prove the need for continued support for Ukraine by Congress.

Politics • November 10, 09:44 PM • 23461 views

Zelensky has very good personal relations with Harris and Trump - OP

The head of the OP reported on Zelenskyy's good personal relations with both US presidential candidates. Following his visit to the United States, Yermak is confident that the future president will not yield to Putin.

Politics • November 4, 01:24 PM • 18857 views

US calls on China to influence on situation with DPRK troop deployment to Russia - CNN

The United States has asked China to intervene in the situation with North Korean troops being sent to Russia. Western officials are not optimistic about China's intervention, which continues to support the Russian defense industry.

War • October 30, 06:18 AM • 38875 views

Yermak met with Sullivan in the United States. They talked about the front, weapons, and the DPRK military

Head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. They discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, military assistance, sanctions against Russia, and the threat of the DPRK's military use.

War • October 29, 03:26 PM • 25464 views