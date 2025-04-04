US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. Lisa Monaco, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg also lost their security clearances.
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.
The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.
During the discussion in Washington, US National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.
The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.
The US National Security Advisor presented Biden with options for a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. The discussion focused on a possible U.S. response if Iran moves closer to developing nuclear weapons by January 20.
U. S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Trump to maintain Biden's pressure on russia. He stressed that military support for Ukraine is a key lever for achieving a fair agreement.
The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has a phone conversation with Donald Trump about the release of hostages in Gaza and the events in Syria. Trump threatens “hell” in the Middle East if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.
The Biden administration plans to deliver thousands of missiles, hundreds of thousands of shells, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine in 5 weeks. The Pentagon is using sea and air routes to expedite the delivery.
Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.
The USA has developed a plan to strengthen Ukraine's military position by providing weapons and new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The plan includes the supply of equipment, military training, and a $20 billion credit from frozen Russian assets.
Jake Sullivan announced new sanctions against Russia due to North Korea's participation in the war. The United States also allocated a new допомоги 725 million aid package.
The Biden administration will appeal to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine in the amount of 2 24 billion. Of these, 8 8 billion. it will go to USAI, and 1 16 billion. - to replenish US warehouses for new aid packages.
Jake Sullivan denied information about the possibility of providing nuclear potential to Ukraine. The United States will continue to supply conventional weapons and military equipment to protect Ukraine.
Mike Waltz, Trump's future adviser, announced cooperation with the Biden administration on the war in Ukraine. The two administrations are working as a team to achieve peace and contain the escalation of the conflict.
The US National Security Advisor said that Ukraine has problems with mobilization. According to him, no weapon system is decisive without sufficient manpower.
At the APEC summit, Biden urged Xi Jinping to persuade North Korea not to provide military assistance to Russia. The leaders also agreed on human control over nuclear weapons without the use of artificial intelligence.
Democrat Tim Kaine said that additional funding for Ukraine is likely to be approved before the change of government. House Republicans may block the initiative because of Trump's position.
At his meeting with Trump at the White House, Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security. Sullivan said that the president would continue to defend this position both privately and publicly.
Future US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz announced Trump's plans to end the war through negotiations. Waltz had previously supported aid to Ukraine, but later voted against funding.
The Biden administration plans to appeal to Congress for new aid to Ukraine for 2025. Sullivan reiterated his intention to use all the allocated funds by the end of the presidential term.
Donald Trump announced large-scale changes if he wins the election, including the deportation of migrants and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. His team is preparing dozens of decrees for his first week in office.
The US National Security Advisor suggests that Putin has not yet decided what Russia will provide to the DPRK in exchange for its troops. Kim Jong-un can expect military and technological support, in particular for his nuclear program.
Jake Sullivan reported on Biden's plans to convince the future US administration to continue to help Ukraine. The president will have 70 days to prove the need for continued support for Ukraine by Congress.
The head of the OP reported on Zelenskyy's good personal relations with both US presidential candidates. Following his visit to the United States, Yermak is confident that the future president will not yield to Putin.
The United States has asked China to intervene in the situation with North Korean troops being sent to Russia. Western officials are not optimistic about China's intervention, which continues to support the Russian defense industry.
Head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. They discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, military assistance, sanctions against Russia, and the threat of the DPRK's military use.