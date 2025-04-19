Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

Ukraine and the Russian Federation conducted an exchange of prisoners before Easter. As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the exchange took place in the format of "246 for 246", according to UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Ukraine returned 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The same number were transferred to Russia.

It is reported that Russia transferred 31 wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war to Ukraine, and 15 wounded Russian prisoners were transferred to Russia.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Russia and Ukraine would conduct a new exchange of prisoners with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.