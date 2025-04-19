Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2280 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5830 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4640 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 7012 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11849 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67487 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84481 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88625 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22419 views

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 8764 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17535 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

11:34 AM • 10354 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 5976 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17602 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22488 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67489 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 101449 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 156104 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Steve Witkoff

Elon Musk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Paris

London

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 5838 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 23499 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 25879 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27362 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61207 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3904 views

Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange before Easter. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the exchange took place in the format "246 for 246".

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

Ukraine and the Russian Federation conducted an exchange of prisoners before Easter. As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the exchange took place in the format of "246 for 246", according to UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Ukraine returned 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The same number were transferred to Russia.

It is reported that Russia transferred 31 wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war to Ukraine, and 15 wounded Russian prisoners were transferred to Russia.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Russia and Ukraine would conduct a new exchange of prisoners with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

