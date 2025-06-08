The court has reopened the case of smuggler Alperin, in which the sister of the scandalous top official of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, is involved

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 33416 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 86016 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 49373 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 70997 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 72895 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 50543 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 164255 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112964 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 164509 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94752 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
5.3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

June 8, 12:20 AM • 12239 views

Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

June 8, 01:57 AM • 4684 views

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM • 12473 views

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

04:44 AM • 4728 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

05:17 AM • 9128 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 774 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 164255 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 155336 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 153969 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 198003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 74614 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 98985 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 164509 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 143521 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 183550 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

The court has reopened the case of smuggler Alperin, in which the sister of the scandalous top official of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, is involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

The Supreme Court has resumed consideration of the case of smuggler Alperin, in which Oleksandr Skomarov's sister from NABU is involved. Skomarov is applying for the position of director of the BEB.

The court has reopened the case of smuggler Alperin, in which the sister of the scandalous top official of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, is involved

The Supreme Court did not allow closing the case of "king of contraband" Vadym Alperin, in which the sister of a top NABU official, Oleksandr Skomarov, is a suspect. This became known from the Unified State Register of Judicial Investigations and a source in the judicial system. Skomarov himself recently tried to take his sister Alina Danchenko on bail and tried to dismiss the accusations of conflict of interest, and today he is applying for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Yes, the Supreme Court, by a panel of judges of the First Chamber of the Criminal Cassation Court, returned the Alperin case to the court of first instance for consideration. In particular, the judges refused to close the proceedings and the participation of the suspects in the meetings in video conference mode. This also applies to the suspect in this case, the sister of the head of NABU detectives, Oleksandr Skomarov – Alina Danchenko (maiden name – Skomarova).

The NABU official's sister is the former director of the Department of Administration of Customs Payments of the State Fiscal Service, who, according to the investigation, assisted Alperin. NABU started the case against Vadym Alperin back in 2017. According to detectives, the state lost almost 64 million hryvnias due to the activities of the criminal organization.

During the searches, detectives found correspondence between Danchenko and Alperin himself. The official gave instructions to customs officers, specifying which violations should be allowed during customs clearance of goods, and which should not.

Oleksandr Skomarov wanted to take Danchenko on bail as a brother, but the court refused him. During the interview for the competition to the NACP, where Skomarov applied, commission member Laura Stefan called it a "conflict of interest": the case is being handled by NABU detectives, and the detective himself could have received information important for the defense of his sister and directly influence the investigation.

Later, the case of "king of contraband" Vadym Alperin was closed due to the defense's motion to apply the "Lozovyi's amendments" to the investigation. The decision in the appellate instance was appealed by SAP prosecutors, resuming the consideration.

As reported, the head of the NABU detectives unit, Oleksandr Skomarov, who is currently being considered as the first candidate for the position of director of the BEB, concealed the Russian citizenship and business in the "LPR" of his father. According to the law, he was obliged to inform the NABU management and the competition commission, which is selecting the future head of the BEB, about these facts.

Also, according to media reports, Skomarov previously had a significant conflict of interest related to his wife's work in companies owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi. Until 2023, Olha Skomarova worked as an assistant to the general director of TRK "Studio 1+1", and later as a product manager of "Plus TV". Skomarov, as a detective, was involved in the investigation of cases related to "PrivatBank", which was co-owned by Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Family conflict of interest. The father of NABU top official Skomarov has a Russian passport, and his sister was involved in the case of the "king of contraband"07.06.25, 11:32 • 3142 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Igor Kolomoisky
PrivatBank
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9