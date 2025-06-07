Family conflict of interest. The father of NABU top official Skomarov has a Russian passport, and his sister was involved in the case of the "king of contraband".

Oleksandr Skomarov, head of the Second Detective Unit of the NABU, has a father with a Russian passport, a sister who was a suspect in a criminal case regarding the so-called "king of contraband" Vadym Alperin, and a wife who is a former manager of Ihor Kolomoisky's media companies. This is reported in the material of the Сomments.uа website.

The detective's father, Viktor Skomarov, received a Russian passport in 2024 (series 3923, number 631482). The man probably lives on the territory of the so-called "LPR". According to Ukrainian registers, he heads the Novoaidar District Seed Inspection there.

"The detective is not responsible for the political views and citizenship of his father, but according to the law, he was obliged to inform the NABU management and the competition commission that selects the future head of the BEB about this fact. Whether he did it, we will find out later – journalists have already sent relevant information requests," the material says.

Oleksandr Skomarov's sister, Alina Skomarova (Danchenko), a former official of the State Fiscal Service, was one of the suspects in the case of Odesa businessman Vadym Alperin regarding smuggling in 2019. The woman was detained and a bail of UAH 2.1 million was set, which was paid by the detective's father-in-law, Ihor Stefanov. And Oleksandr Skomarov himself acted as a guarantor for his sister.

According to experts and lawyers, he thereby interfered in the case, from which he was obliged to distance himself in order to avoid a conflict of interest. The case was investigated by his subordinates, and the detective himself could have received information important for the defense of his sister and directly influenced the investigation.

Another possible conflict of interest is related to the detective's wife, Olha Skomarova, who worked for the TV and Radio Company "Studio 1+1" and the company "Plus TV" until 2023, the beneficiary of which is Ihor Kolomoisky. At the same time, her husband was involved in the investigation of cases related to the businessman, in particular, regarding "Privatbank".

In the declaration for 2024, Oleksandr Skomarov indicated a house in Luhansk region, which he owns jointly with his parents, his mother's apartment in Kyiv, which he has been using free of charge since 2021. His family rents two parking spaces and owns three cars – Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Fusion, Infiniti QX60. The detective receives almost 200,000 hryvnias of salary per month. The family keeps 19.6 thousand dollars, 4.3 thousand euros in cash, and has several deposits: 44.3 thousand UAH, 6.4 thousand dollars and 1.2 thousand euros.

"Despite a decent salary and the availability of savings, the detective does not refuse material assistance. In 2023, he received approximately 4,000 dollars from the NABU in connection with the birth of his second child. In 2024, his wife received UAH 21.5 thousand in social benefits, including IDP payments. The detective donated a thousand "winter support" to the Armed Forces. He did not forget to write about it in the declaration," wrote Сomments.uа.