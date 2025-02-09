Trump strips Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified information
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.
President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. This is reported by The Sun with reference to a statement by the White House, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that this step was taken after Trump said that he had revoked the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
According to officials, Trump also revoked the security clearance of Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Justice Department's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol
According to the newspaper, the White House also revoked the security clearances of New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who were leading the cases against Trump.
Recall
United States President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of his predecessor Joe Biden, citing his "poor memory.
