FBI to return classified documents seized during search to Trump in 2022

The Department of Justice is working to return the belongings of US President Donald Trump, which were seized during a search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. This was reported by CNN, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to CNN sources , the head of state will receive back classified and unclassified materials, as well as personal belongings.

CNN noted that although Trump was previously accused of illegally storing confidential materials after his first term in office, his return to the White House means that he once again has broad powers to control classified materials of the US government.

As the Trump criminal case is now closed, the Justice Department is working to return items collected during the investigation. The prosecutors and FBI agents who led the investigation have been instructed by the DOJ that the seized items will be returned - the post says.

Among the personal belongings that the FBI seized and will now return to Trump are golf shirts, greeting cards, and photos of Celine Dion that were on the property.

What preceded

In August 2022, Trump's Florida estate was searched. According to court records, about 100 seized classified documents were mixed with other seized items, such as clothing, gifts, unclassified documents, and newspaper clippings.

Recall

The U.S. Attorney's Office has closed the criminal prosecution of two people from Donald Trump's entourage. They were suspected of obstructing an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

