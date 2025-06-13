Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media

As part of the operation against Iran, Israel could have liquidated the commander of the army of this country, Mohammad Bagri, and high-ranking Iranian nuclear scientists. This was reported by the Voice of Israel, UNN informs.

Details

According to the publication, the preliminary list of liquidated Iranian high-ranking officials includes:

Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri;

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami;

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh;

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Fereydun Abbasi;

Commander of the Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian General Staff, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid;

Leading nuclear scientist - one of the leaders of the Iranian nuclear project Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

Meanwhile, a source in the Israeli security sphere reported that the initial strike included "anti-aircraft defense targets, surface-to-surface missiles and a large-scale operation to eliminate high-ranking Iranian officials."

"If this initial strike was successful, then the operation to eliminate high-ranking officials, which we conducted against Hezbollah in 10 days, we conducted against Iran in 10 minutes," the interlocutor of the publication noted.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of IDF aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

