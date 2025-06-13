$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The Prime Minister of Israel stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment facility in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat is eliminated.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video address confirmed that Israel struck nuclear targets in Iran and said the operation would last for many days. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Netanyahu noted that Israel has launched a targeted military operation "to repel the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."

This operation will last as many days as it takes to eliminate this threat

- stressed the head of the Israeli government.

He stressed that Iran has a nuclear weapons development program and "can produce nuclear weapons" if it is not stopped.

We struck Iran's nuclear weapons program. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iranian nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of the Iranian ballistic missile program

- said Netanyahu.

He added that "in defending ourselves, we are also defending others" - including Israel's Arab neighbors, who "have also suffered from Iran's campaign of chaos and carnage."

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of IDF aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

Israel is ready to launch an operation against Iran: what is known12.06.25, 10:51 • 2730 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
