Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 6054 views

Iran has announced the creation of a new uranium enrichment center, increasing tensions with the US and Israel. This was in response to IAEA criticism of Tehran's nuclear commitments.

Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA

Iran has announced the creation of a new uranium enrichment center in response to a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) condemning Tehran for violating international obligations in the nuclear sphere. This has exacerbated the crisis, which already involves the United States and Israel. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the new facility would be located in a "safe place" without disclosing its exact location. In addition, the equipment at the existing Fordo plant will be replaced with more modern equipment. Further measures will be announced later.

Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said this would mean a "significant increase in the volume of enriched uranium." At the same time, the lack of information about the new facility may indicate another violation of Iran's obligations to the IAEA.

On Thursday, the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna passed a resolution recognizing Iran as failing to meet its international obligations. This could be the basis for referring the issue to the UN Security Council to renew sanctions.

Iranian representative to the UN Saeed Iravani warned that Iran may initiate the procedure for withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons if pressure increases.

Iran claims to have accessed thousands of secret files from Israel's nuclear program08.06.25, 06:34 • 5166 views

Supplement

Amid the failure of diplomacy on the nuclear issue, tensions in the region are also rising. The US evacuated some diplomats from Baghdad, and military families were allowed to leave the region.

Iran has hinted that it may strike US military facilities in the event of an attack. Oil prices rose sharply, but later fell slightly.

Negotiations between Iran and the United States have reached a dead end, particularly over Iran's right to enrich uranium. The United States and Israel insist on a complete restriction of this process, while Tehran is ready to curtail high-level enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. According to analysts, Iran currently has enough enriched material to quickly create up to 10 nuclear warheads if a political decision is made.

Iran has come up with its own proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States09.06.25, 16:22 • 3100 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
Vienna
Baghdad
United States
Iran
