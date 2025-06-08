Iran claims to have accessed thousands of secret files from Israel's nuclear program

Iranian state media reported that the country's intelligence service obtained thousands of secret files related to Israel's nuclear program. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that the Islamic Republic allegedly obtained "thousands of files related to the nuclear projects and facilities of the Israeli regime," which include documents, images and video recordings.

Although the operation to obtain the documents was carried out some time ago, the huge amount of materials and the need to safely transport them to Iran required an information blackout to ensure delivery to designated protected locations. - the publication quotes Iranian media.

Context

The authors remind that in September 2024, the Iranian hacker group Handala announced that it had stolen almost 200 gigabytes of data from the Sorek Nuclear Research Center. This group is believed to be a cyber unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Let us remind

At the end of May, the Iranian regime threatened "special measures" if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel "against any adventurism" on the part of the country's government. Tehran also warned that it would consider the United States as a "participant" in the event of these plans.

"We will not allow any uranium enrichment": Trump spoke harshly about Iran's nuclear policy