Iran claims to have accessed thousands of secret files from Israel's nuclear program

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Popular news

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

June 7, 07:27 PM

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 7, 08:34 PM

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM
Iran claims to have accessed thousands of secret files from Israel's nuclear program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Iranian media reported that intelligence gained access to files related to Israel's nuclear projects. Earlier, the Iranian group Handala claimed to have stolen data from the Sorek nuclear research center.

Iran claims to have accessed thousands of secret files from Israel's nuclear program

Iranian state media reported that the country's intelligence service obtained thousands of secret files related to Israel's nuclear program. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that the Islamic Republic allegedly obtained "thousands of files related to the nuclear projects and facilities of the Israeli regime," which include documents, images and video recordings.

Although the operation to obtain the documents was carried out some time ago, the huge amount of materials and the need to safely transport them to Iran required an information blackout to ensure delivery to designated protected locations.

- the publication quotes Iranian media.

Context

The authors remind that in September 2024, the Iranian hacker group Handala announced that it had stolen almost 200 gigabytes of data from the Sorek Nuclear Research Center. This group is believed to be a cyber unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Let us remind

At the end of May, the Iranian regime threatened "special measures" if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel "against any adventurism" on the part of the country's government. Tehran also warned that it would consider the United States as a "participant" in the event of these plans.

"We will not allow any uranium enrichment": Trump spoke harshly about Iran's nuclear policy03.06.25, 09:47 • 2752 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United States
Iran
Tesla
