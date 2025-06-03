"We will not allow any uranium enrichment": Trump spoke harshly about Iran's nuclear policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the United States will not allow Iran to enrich uranium under any potential nuclear deal. However, this statement contradicts a proposal that his representative, Steve Witkoff, recently conveyed to Tehran.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

On Monday, June 2, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that any future deal with Iran would not involve uranium enrichment.

The automatic opening agreement should have stopped Iran's "enrichment" long ago. According to our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY URANIUM ENRICHMENT! - he wrote on Truth Social.

This statement contradicts a proposal that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff delivered to Iran on Saturday. Two sources directly familiar with the U.S. proposal told Axios that it involves "limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a period of time to be determined later."

Despite this, the White House did not deny the substance of the proposal, and press secretary Caroline Levitt said that the administration "does not comment on the details" out of respect for the negotiation process.

As the publication notes, concerns were also raised by the lack of a requirement for Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear facilities. Axios' report on Witkoff's proposal immediately raised concerns among Iranian "hawks" in Washington and Israel, even before Trump himself spoke out.

Iran has not commented on the details of the proposal, but said it still has questions about when and how the U.S. will lift sanctions if an agreement is reached, which is not detailed in the U.S. proposal.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Iranian Parliament issued a strong statement defending the country's nuclear program, stating that Tehran's right to enrich uranium, including to levels above 20%, is non-negotiable.