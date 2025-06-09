$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 420 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 1908 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5478 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19052 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18912 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25374 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78215 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73684 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45549 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46025 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Iran has come up with its own proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Iran plans to present its own proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States through the intermediary of Oman, considering the US proposal ambiguous. Tehran seeks to master nuclear technologies.

Iran has come up with its own proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States

In a dispute with the US over its own nuclear program, Iran says it would like to present its own proposal for an agreement.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

On Monday, Iran said it would soon present a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States, after calling Washington's proposal one that contained "ambiguities."

"We will soon offer the other party our own plan through the Omani mediator," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told reporters in Tehran on Monday. He called it a "reasonable, logical and balanced proposal."

The US and Iran have found themselves in a diplomatic standoff over the latter's uranium enrichment, with Tehran defending the right as "non-negotiable" and Washington calling it a "red line."

On May 31, after the fifth round of negotiations, Iran said it had received "elements" of the US proposal. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said later that the text contained "ambiguities."

Recall

Iran's supreme leader has criticised an initial US proposal for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but has not ruled out the idea of a deal with Washington.

Tehran says it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and has long denied Western allegations of seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran's intelligence minister says his agency has obtained important documents on Israel's nuclear program

Trump said a new deal with Iran would allow the US to inspect and destroy nuclear facilities – media29.05.25, 16:56 • 3664 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Oman
United States
Iran
