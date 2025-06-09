Iran has come up with its own proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States

In a dispute with the US over its own nuclear program, Iran says it would like to present its own proposal for an agreement.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

On Monday, Iran said it would soon present a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal with the United States, after calling Washington's proposal one that contained "ambiguities."

"We will soon offer the other party our own plan through the Omani mediator," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told reporters in Tehran on Monday. He called it a "reasonable, logical and balanced proposal."

The US and Iran have found themselves in a diplomatic standoff over the latter's uranium enrichment, with Tehran defending the right as "non-negotiable" and Washington calling it a "red line."

On May 31, after the fifth round of negotiations, Iran said it had received "elements" of the US proposal. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said later that the text contained "ambiguities."

Recall

Iran's supreme leader has criticised an initial US proposal for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but has not ruled out the idea of a deal with Washington.

Tehran says it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and has long denied Western allegations of seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran's intelligence minister says his agency has obtained important documents on Israel's nuclear program.

