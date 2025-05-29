$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27344 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40574 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65220 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58702 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106511 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80730 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112175 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108390 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113354 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Trump said a new deal with Iran would allow the US to inspect and destroy nuclear facilities – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Donald Trump announced the proximity of a new agreement with Iran, which provides for access of American inspectors to nuclear facilities. Iran is considering suspending uranium enrichment in exchange for unfreezing funds.

Trump said a new deal with Iran would allow the US to inspect and destroy nuclear facilities – media

US President Donald Trump has said that the US is close to a new deal with Iran that includes full access to Iranian nuclear facilities with the possibility of destroying them. The US President said this at a press conference at the White House, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump stressed that the deal would be "very strong, where we can go in with inspectors."

We can take whatever we want. We can blow up whatever we want. But not kill anyone 

- he said.

The US president noted that Iran has agreed to allow US inspectors, not just IAEA representatives, to its nuclear facilities to ensure that uranium is not enriched to levels needed to create nuclear weapons, Bloomberg writes.

Trump also said he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from attacking Iran, as he believes a deal could be reached within weeks. He noted that such an attack is "not appropriate" now.

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said the country is ready to allow US inspectors to its nuclear facilities but insists on its sovereign right to enrich uranium, Reuters reports.

This issue remains key in negotiations between Iran and the US, which are mediated by Oman.

Additionally

Iran is considering a temporary suspension of uranium enrichment in exchange for unfreezing funds and recognizing its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy. However, Tehran rejects demands to completely halt enrichment and dismantle nuclear infrastructure.

Reference

In 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concluded in 2015 between Iran and world powers, which limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Reminder

In February 2025, Trump reinstated the "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, including strengthening economic sanctions, to force Tehran into new negotiations on a nuclear deal. This has led to significant economic hardship in Iran and political instability.

Earlier in May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran to stop enriching uranium and developing missiles.

Iran has accumulated a record amount of highly enriched uranium - IAEA26.02.25, 17:31 • 20916 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
International Atomic Energy Agency
White House
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Oman
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
