Trump said a new deal with Iran would allow the US to inspect and destroy nuclear facilities – media

US President Donald Trump has said that the US is close to a new deal with Iran that includes full access to Iranian nuclear facilities with the possibility of destroying them. The US President said this at a press conference at the White House, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump stressed that the deal would be "very strong, where we can go in with inspectors."

We can take whatever we want. We can blow up whatever we want. But not kill anyone - he said.

The US president noted that Iran has agreed to allow US inspectors, not just IAEA representatives, to its nuclear facilities to ensure that uranium is not enriched to levels needed to create nuclear weapons, Bloomberg writes.

Trump also said he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from attacking Iran, as he believes a deal could be reached within weeks. He noted that such an attack is "not appropriate" now.

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said the country is ready to allow US inspectors to its nuclear facilities but insists on its sovereign right to enrich uranium, Reuters reports.

This issue remains key in negotiations between Iran and the US, which are mediated by Oman.

Additionally

Iran is considering a temporary suspension of uranium enrichment in exchange for unfreezing funds and recognizing its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy. However, Tehran rejects demands to completely halt enrichment and dismantle nuclear infrastructure.

Reference

In 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concluded in 2015 between Iran and world powers, which limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Reminder

In February 2025, Trump reinstated the "maximum pressure" policy on Iran, including strengthening economic sanctions, to force Tehran into new negotiations on a nuclear deal. This has led to significant economic hardship in Iran and political instability.

Earlier in May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran to stop enriching uranium and developing missiles.

Iran has accumulated a record amount of highly enriched uranium - IAEA