Iran has accumulated a record amount of highly enriched uranium - IAEA

Iran has accumulated a record amount of highly enriched uranium - IAEA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19676 views

Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% to 274.8 kg over the past three months. This amount could be enough to make six nuclear warheads, despite Tehran's claims that the program is for peaceful purposes.

Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium after announcing the acceleration of the enrichment process. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports, the amount of uranium refined to 60% fissile purity increased by 92.5 kg over the past three months to 274.8 kg. This brings the country closer to the 90% enrichment threshold used to create nuclear weapons. IAEA experts emphasize that with further enrichment, these stockpiles could be enough to produce six nuclear warheads.

At the same time, Iran claims that its nuclear program has exclusively peaceful purposes, including the country's energy needs. At the same time, Western countries argue that there is no civilian justification for this level of enrichment and express concern about Tehran's possible military intentions.

Another subject of debate is the lack of progress in the IAEA's investigation into the unknown origin of uranium traces found at undeclared sites. The Agency has repeatedly demanded explanations from the Iranian authorities, but has not yet received comprehensive answers. The report states that the situation has reached a deadlock. However, Iran insists that it fully declares its nuclear activities in accordance with international agreements, but this contradicts the Agency's assessment.

The problem of Iran's nuclear program escalated after the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 during the presidency of Donald Trump. After that, Tehran significantly exceeded the permitted limits of uranium enrichment.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

