Iran is close to enriching uranium to the level required for nuclear weapons - IAEA

Iran's uranium is enriched to 60% purity, which is about 90% of the uranium needed to produce nuclear weapons. This was stated by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, according to Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

“Iran currently has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to about 90% weapons-grade,” Grossi said.

It is noted that, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's criterion, this figure is close to enough material, if enriched further, for five nuclear weapons.

Recall

In November , Iran announced the launch of a series of new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges due to an IAEA resolution. The decision was made in response to the condemnation of Tehran for its lack of cooperation with the agency.