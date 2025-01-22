Iran is close to enriching uranium to the level required for nuclear weapons - IAEA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100655 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Iran is close to enriching uranium to the level required for nuclear weapons - IAEA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28507 views

Iran has about 200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to the weapons-grade level of 90%. According to IAEA criteria, this is enough to produce five nuclear weapons with further enrichment.

Iran's uranium is enriched to 60% purity, which is about 90% of the uranium needed to produce nuclear weapons. This was stated by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, according to Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

“Iran currently has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to about 90% weapons-grade,” Grossi said.

It is noted that, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's criterion, this figure is close to enough material, if enriched further, for five nuclear weapons.

Recall

In November , Iran announced the launch of a series of new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges due to an IAEA resolution. The decision was made in response to the condemnation of Tehran for its lack of cooperation with the agency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
iranIran

